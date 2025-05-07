ENB Pub Note: I have included all wind projects and their costs in the article for Orsted wind profits. Investing in wind does not make sense when the world is facing an economic crisis. Good energy, oil, and gas projects seem to be a good investment, like properly run utilities or exploration and production companies. Look for Energy companies that do not rely on subsidies to make a profit. Watch wind and solar companies for more bankruptcies as they start coming off line, and land reclamation projects start coming due.

As I have discussed on the podcast, over 79,000 wind turbines will need land reclamation services soon. And that will be between $350,000 and $950,000 each. Who will be stuck with the bill when the wind companies go broke?

Will the taxpayers or the rate payers get stuck with the bill? That is a huge difference.

Ørsted, a Danish renewable energy company, has faced significant financial write-offs due to the cancellation of several wind farm projects, particularly in the United States and the United Kingdom. Below is a detailed breakdown of the write-off amounts associated with these cancellations, based on available information:

U.S. Offshore Wind Projects (Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2)

Ørsted canceled two major offshore wind projects, Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2, off the coast of New Jersey in late 2023. The financial impact of these cancellations includes:

Impairment Charges: Ørsted announced a total impairment of 28.4 billion Danish kroner (DKK) (approximately $4 billion USD or €3.8 billion EUR) for the first nine months of 2023, largely due to the cancellation of these two projects. Of this, $2.8 billion USD was specifically attributed to Ocean Wind 1. The company also indicated that total impairments could reach up to 39.4 billion DKK (approximately $5.58 billion USD) when including additional provisions for contract cancellation fees and other costs.

Provisions for Cancellation Fees: Ørsted estimated additional provisions of 8 to 11 billion DKK (approximately $1.1 to $1.5 billion USD) in the fourth quarter of 2023 to cover potential contract cancellation fees not already included in the impairment charges. These provisions exclude any potential reuse value of contracted equipment.

Settlement with New Jersey: In May 2024, Ørsted agreed to pay New Jersey $125 million USD to settle claims related to the cancellation of Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2. This amount was significantly less than the $300 million USD in guarantees Ørsted had initially committed to, which included a $100 million guarantee for Ocean Wind 1 completion by 2025 and $200 million for offshore wind industry development in the state.



U.S. Offshore Wind Project (Sunrise Wind)

In January 2025, Ørsted reported a write-off of approximately $1.7 billion USD related to its 924-megawatt Sunrise Wind project off the U.S. New England coast. This write-off was noted in the context of a pause in development, though the project was not canceled and construction had begun in 2024.

UK Offshore Wind Project (Hornsea 4)

In May 2025, Ørsted canceled the Hornsea 4 project, a 2.4-gigawatt offshore wind farm in the UK, citing uneconomic conditions despite a 15-year government contract. While specific write-off amounts for Hornsea 4 were not detailed in the provided sources, the cancellation was noted as a significant setback, and Ørsted’s history of write-offs suggests potential financial impacts. The company stated it would retain development rights to potentially advance the project later under better economic conditions.

Total Write-Off Estimates

Combining the reported figures:

Ocean Wind 1 and 2: Approximately $4 billion USD in impairments, with potential total impairments up to $5.58 billion USD including provisions for cancellation fees.

Sunrise Wind: Approximately $1.7 billion USD in write-offs.

Hornsea 4: No specific write-off amount reported, but likely to contribute to financial losses given the project’s scale and Ørsted’s prior write-off patterns.

Thus, the total write-off amount for Ørsted due to canceled or impaired wind farm projects is at least $5.7 billion USD (Ocean Wind 1 and 2 base impairment plus Sunrise Wind), with the potential to reach or exceed $7.28 billion USD if the upper end of the Ocean Wind provisions is included. The Hornsea 4 cancellation may add further losses, though specific figures are unavailable.

Context and Reasons for Cancellations

Ørsted cited several reasons for these cancellations and write-offs:

Supply Chain Issues: Delays and bottlenecks in the global offshore wind supply chain increased project costs.

Rising Interest Rates: Higher borrowing costs made financing projects more expensive.

Inflation: Skyrocketing costs for raw materials and construction impacted project viability.

Insufficient Government Support: In the U.S., Ørsted noted a lack of adequate tax credits and issues with permitting timelines. In the UK, even government-guaranteed prices for Hornsea 4 were insufficient to offset costs.

Additional Notes

Ørsted’s financial struggles have led to broader strategic changes, including job cuts (approximately 800 positions), suspension of dividends for 2023–2025, and withdrawal from other markets like Norway.

Despite these cancellations, Ørsted remains committed to some U.S. projects, such as the Revolution Wind project (704 MW), which proceeded with a final investment decision despite a $465 million USD impairment.

The offshore wind industry globally is facing a “perfect storm” of economic challenges, with other companies like BP and Vattenfall also reporting significant write-downs or project cancellations.

Sources

The information is sourced from various web reports and posts on X, including Reuters, The New York Times, CNBC, The Guardian, and Ørsted’s official statements, as well as X posts reflecting market and industry sentiment.

