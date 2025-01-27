Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja announced plans to submit a detailed report to the government on the negative impact of the European Union’s Green Deal policy on Romania’s energy sector.

Inspired by US President Donald Trump, Burduja (PNL/EPP) revealed a shift in Romania’s energy strategy, moving from the Green Deal to what he calls the “Smart Deal.”

Burduja criticised the EU’s environmental policies, arguing that while they may be well-intentioned, they “risk making our European economies victims of bureaucratisation and decisions divorced from economic realities”.

He explained that Romania has the potential to become a regional leader in energy production but is being held back by “stifling bureaucracy and a Green Deal that ignores the realities on the ground”.

As some EPP leaders have said, “a solid debate” is needed on how and whether the EU will continue the Green Deal in the coming years, as the Union risks losing its “last chance” to rebuild the European economy “on solid foundations”, he added.

In the specific case of Romania, Burduja argued that coal-fired power plants should not be phased out before viable alternatives are fully operational. In the short and medium term, he suggested gas-fired power plants as a bridge, with nuclear power plants as the ultimate long-term solution.

Since 2024, he has signalled his intention to apply to the European Commission for an extension to the closure of coal-fired power stations.

Burduja emphasised that ensuring the country’s energy security is crucial, particularly in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, where Russian attacks have severely damaged energy infrastructure and caused supply problems in neighbouring Moldova.

“Europeans deserve to pay less for energy, and this can only be achieved through massive energy production,” said Burduja.

“Affordable energy means cheaper goods and services, a better quality of life, higher-paying jobs, and improved European competitiveness,” he added.

Romanian Green MEP Nicolae Ștefănuță argued that “the question is not whether we can afford the green transition, but whether we can afford not to do it”. Speaking to Euractiv Romania, Ștefănuță said that Romanian authorities should take responsibility for delays and the lack of a clear energy transition strategy, rather than blaming the Green Deal.

Rejecting coal as a viable solution, Ștefănuță posed some rhetorical questions: “Do we want an economy reliant on finite, polluting resources, or do we want to invest in clean and sustainable solutions? Do we want people to suffer from pollution, with respiratory diseases becoming more prevalent in our crowded cities?”

He pointed out that Romania and Europe are already committed to phasing out coal-fired power plants, which have no future. “The future lies in renewable energy – solar and wind. Romania has the potential to lead in these areas, but we must invest in the future, not cling to the past,” Ștefănuță told Euractiv.

He concluded that the Green Deal is a solution for Europe’s energy security, enabling Romania to strengthen its strategic role and reduce its dependence on external energy sources by investing in renewable energy.

Burduja’s criticism of the Green Deal reflects a wider debate across the EU.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pledged to push for a review of the Green Deal, criticising its “ideological approach” and warning that it risks triggering deindustrialisation.

Karol Nawrocki, the Polish presidential candidate backed by PiS (ECR), has promised to hold a national referendum on the Green Deal if he wins the election on 18 May.

(Cătălina Mihai | Euractiv.ro)

Source: Euractiv.com

