Robert Brooks Ph.D, Founder & Chairman, RBAC, Inc. - Insights to the global natural gas, LNG and geopolitical impacting the market.

My time with Dr. Brooks was an absolute blast. We covered everything from RBAC, geopolitical issues around Russia, China, the Middle East, and financial modeling for global natural gas markets. Robert was an absolute saint for keeping me on task as I would ask 17 questions, and he would go through them with second and third-order-of-magnitude impacting issues.

When you look at RBAC's mission, it is clear that its corporate culture is focused on delivering sustainable energy to humanity.

Robert will go to China soon and have a direct pulse on critical market data. We are staying in touch to help get the word out about his trip and any information they can publicly release.

Thank you Dr. Brooks for stopping by the podcast, and I am looking forward to visiting with you again and following RBAC for critical market updates. - Stu

RBAC is the market leading supplier of global and regional gas and LNG market simulation systems. These systems provide industry analysts powerful tools for supporting investment and M&A strategy, environmental and sustainability goals, credible risk analysis, trading strategy and policy development and assessment. Our products and expertise help companies go beyond the narratives and hype to identify the opportunities and define the risks inherent in the uncertainties of energy transition using reality and fact based fundamentals and analysis.