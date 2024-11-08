A project to decarbonise the River Thames and support London’s energy system has secured funding from the UK Government’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).

Following initial success, the project has entered its Alpha phase, expanding its partnerships to include the Port of London Authority (PLA) and energy firm ev.energy.

Led by UK Power Networks, the project aims to use electric vessels to store renewable energy such as wind and solar power – when supply exceeds demand, then feed this energy back to London’s grid during peak times.

This approach supports London’s energy demands and aligns with the city’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions.

In the Alpha phase, the project will map energy needs for different types of vessels on the Thames and explore possible models for expanding the approach across the UK.

Marine Zero and LCP Delta will handle maritime and energy analysis, assessing the financial and operational aspects of using clean energy vessels.

The post River Thames project secures major funding to boost London's energy grid appeared first on Energy Live News.

