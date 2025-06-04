We have a lot of problems in Texas with our RINOs, but we also did some things right.

I have several podcasts lined up to review the Texas Republican legislative session, covering the highlights, low points, and the downright unappealing aspects. This article covers a post by Doug Sheridan of Texas ERCOT, along with some additional thoughts.

Part of the good session.

Texas Energy Fund Expansion – $5 Billion Allocation

What It Does: The state budget allocated an additional $5 billion to the Texas Energy Fund, primarily to finance new natural gas power plants. Of this, $1.8 billion supports the Texas Backup Power Package Program, funding backup power (including solar and storage) for critical infrastructure like nursing homes and water treatment plants.

Status: Included in the state budget, finalized June 2, 2025.

Impact: The fund reinforces Texas’ commitment to dispatchable power, addressing grid reliability concerns post-Winter Storm Uri. Natural gas plants, which can be activated quickly, are prioritized to meet rising electricity demand. The backup power program diversifies options, supporting vulnerable facilities during outages. However, environmental advocates lament that most funds favor fossil fuels over renewables.

Analysis: This investment underscores Texas’ “all-of-the-above” energy strategy but leans heavily on natural gas, reflecting political priorities under Governor Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. The $1.8 billion for backup power is a nod to resilience, but the focus on gas plants may lock in long-term fossil fuel dependence, potentially raising consumer costs if gas prices spike.

Doug Sheridan on LinkedIn is a great energy leader, and I have quoted him many times. Today he writes:

The FT writes, a campaign by “rightwing” lawmakers in Texas to limit renewable power projects has failed in the state legislature, underscoring the state’s “commitment to all sources of energy” as it strains to meet exploding demand.



Our Take 1: Apparently, at European news outlets like the FT, having concerns about subsidized, part-time energy sources overrunning your power grid makes you a “rightwing” politician.



Our Take 2: Do tell FT, how is a continuation of policies that virtually guarantee that the only new generation built on the state’s grid, at least for the next 5+ years, is wind or solar a “commitment to all sources of energy”?



An unlikely coalition of renewables groups, manufacturers and oil & gas companies opposed the bills. “It might as well have been the ‘Lobby Employment Act of 2025’ based on the number of lobbyists hired to fight it,” wrote state representative Jared Patterson.



The package of three proposed laws would have required solar and wind projects to purchase gas-fired backup generation, limited where renewable projects could be built and required that half of all new power plant capacity must come from gas-fired generation.



Our Take 3: Texas politicians, including the Governor and Lt. Governor, have allowed massive amounts of subsidized, first-in-line, part-time renewables to poison the economic well on Ercot to such a degree that there's now no quick fix. So, cravenly, they've decided to allow the well to continue to be further poisoned.



Meanwhile, US senators are debating whether to axe Biden-era tax breaks for green energy, and Trump’s policies have halted efforts to expand renewable power sources. Some GOP senators are pushing back against proposals passed by the House to remove incentives in order to pay for the president’s tax cuts.



Our Take 4: We’ll wait to post in detail about the future of the Texas grid once we see what happens with renewables tax credits at the federal level.



This is a critical time for Texas. ERCOT estimates peak demand will nearly double by 2030 because of a rise in population, manufacturers and data centers. In Feb, it predicted the state’s power demand could surpass its supply next summer.



Our Take 5: If more part-time renewables is the only generation Texas has to offer developers of 24/7 data centers and millions of potential new residents, our guess is Ercot’s projections for massive demand growth on the Texas grid will prove wildly off base. Energy prices will simply be too high for demand to rise to such levels.



"Texas has an energy dominance," said Doug Lewin, president of Austin, Texas-based Stoic Energy Consulting. "Why would you give it away for ideological reasons?"



Our Take 6: Wait, what? Texas can’t get anyone to develop on its grid without massive federal or state subsidies. That’s not dominance—that’s dependence... on gov’t. No wonder socialist Europe admires the Texas grid so much.

Look at the planned, Pre-construction, and under-construction natural gas power plants in the United States. That is an estimated 9,600 MW. Note that California has two new natural gas plants that have been announced but not yet operational, and they may soon encounter significant electrical issues. This is not typically covered, as it contradicts Governor Newsom’s image as a proponent of green energy.

ERCOT’s current capacity (150,000–155,000 MW in 2025) is sufficient for near-term demand (85,000–110,000 MW), with a healthy reserve margin (44.2% in 2025). Planned additions could push capacity to 180,000–190,000 MW by 2030, but projected demand doubling to 150,000–218,000 MW poses risks.

A realistic demand of ~170,000 MW is likely achievable with planned capacity, assuming no significant delays in gas, solar, or storage projects. However, transmission constraints, speculative load forecasts, and renewable intermittency require proactive mitigation through demand response, storage optimization, and legislative reforms to ensure long-term reliability.

Manufacturers of Natural Gas Electrical Plant Turbines

There is a critical shortage of equipment facing the United States’ supply lines.

GE Vernova: A leading U.S.-based manufacturer, GE Vernova produces heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines, including the 9HA and 7HA series, known for high efficiency and hydrogen compatibility. They hold a significant market share, supplying 39% of gas turbines for plants under construction in China alone. Siemens Energy: A German company with a strong U.S. presence, Siemens Energy manufactures heavy-duty, industrial, and aeroderivative gas turbines, with models up to 593 MW. They have over 7,000 units installed globally and are expanding U.S. manufacturing, including a new facility in Tampa, Florida. Mitsubishi Power (MHI): A Japanese manufacturer, Mitsubishi Power supplies advanced gas turbines, including the J-series, and has joint ventures like Dongfang Electric Corporation in China. They are part of the "Big Three" dominating the market. Solar Turbines (Caterpillar Inc.): A U.S.-based subsidiary of Caterpillar, Solar Turbines specializes in industrial and aeroderivative gas turbines for power generation and oil/gas applications. Ansaldo Energia: An Italian manufacturer producing gas turbines for power generation, with a focus on flexible, high-efficiency models. Baker Hughes: Supplies gas turbines like the NovaLT series, recently selected for a 270 MW U.S. data center project. Other Notable Manufacturers: Capstone Turbine Corporation : U.S.-based, specializing in microturbines (30 kW to 30 MW) for smaller-scale applications.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Japanese manufacturer of small and medium-sized gas turbines.

MAN Energy Solutions : German company focusing on smaller gas turbines for cogeneration.

Doosan Enerbility: South Korean manufacturer with a growing presence in the gas turbine market.

These manufacturers produce a range of turbines, including heavy-duty turbines for large-scale power plants, aeroderivative turbines for flexible and rapid deployment, and microturbines for smaller applications. The "Big Three" (GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, and Mitsubishi Power) account for about two-thirds of turbines in gas-fired power plants under construction globally.

Shortage of Natural Gas Turbines in the United States

The significant shortage of natural gas turbines in the United States is driven by surging electricity demand, particularly from AI data centers, manufacturing, and the transition to electrification. Here are the key points:

Extended Lead Times: Delivery backlogs for gas turbines have stretched to 2029 and beyond, with wait times doubling from one year to three to four years in some cases. Companies like GE Vernova are booked out for the next three years, and lead times for advanced turbines can extend to seven or eight years.

This has led to project cancellations, such as Engie withdrawing two proposed peaking plants in Texas due to equipment procurement delays. Supply Chain Constraints: The shortage is exacerbated by limited manufacturing capacity and reluctance from manufacturers to scale up production. The "Big Three" are prioritizing capital discipline to protect margins, avoiding overinvestment due to past boom-and-bust cycles in the 2000s.

Turbines require specialized components, heavy forging, casting, and skilled labor, which are in short supply. Manufacturers are hesitant to invest heavily due to uncertainty about long-term demand,appointed Rising Costs: The cost of building gas power plants has soared, with turbine prices doubling to around $2,500 per kW, making renewable alternatives like solar and batteries more competitive in some regions. Impact on Projects: The turbine shortage is slowing new gas plant construction, threatening grid reliability and load growth. Utilities are resorting to strategies like ordering simple-cycle turbines for rapid deployment while planning combined-cycle expansions later.

Some companies, like NextEra, are securing equipment directly from manufacturers to bypass delays, but this is not a widespread solution. Market Dynamics: The U.S. added 9,132 MW of gas-fired turbine capacity in 2023, but demand is outpacing supply. Forecasts predict a 17% increase in unit orders for 2024, but manufacturers are struggling to keep up.

The focus on hydrogen-ready turbines and carbon capture technologies adds complexity, as these require additional engineering and investment. Sentiment on X: Posts on X highlight the severity of the shortage, with users noting that GE Vernova is "booked out for the next three years" and that turbines are on backorder for five years, emphasizing the bottleneck for data center power needs.

The major manufacturers of natural gas turbines for electrical plants in the U.S. are GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, Mitsubishi Power, Solar Turbines, and others, with the "Big Three" dominating the market. A critical shortage of these turbines exists in the U.S., driven by unprecedented demand, limited manufacturing capacity, and supply chain constraints.

This has led to extended lead times, project cancellations, and rising costs, posing challenges for meeting electricity demand growth. While manufacturers are making some investments to increase capacity, they remain cautious, and the shortage is likely to persist in the near term, potentially pushing developers toward renewable alternatives.

Lobbyists seem to have too much influence in Texas and National Legislation

I, for one, am tired of lobbyists at the National and State levels. How do energy policies get written? Is it by rich lobbyist groups and not the best solution?

Had the Texas legislative body not imposed requirements for natural gas plants to comprise a significant percentage of the grid, we would be set up to resemble California. Currently, the ERCOT grid mix is as follows.

What the Texas legislative session did was put some lipstick on a pig and called it good. Now, what is evident is that the pig in Texas appears to be better looking or better off than all of the Democrat-run states. Businesses will be looking at microgrids where power is just a cost of goods sold, such as data centers and manufacturing.

Investors should consider well-run utilities, natural gas power plant manufacturers, and companies involved in oil, gas, and royalty operations. We will delve into further financial reviews of these companies in the future.

Please let me know your thoughts on what topics you would like more information on in future posts.

