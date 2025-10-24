Return to Tangibles: Why Silver, Gold, and Real Assets Are Beating Wall Street

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stu Turley sits down with Wasif Latif, President of Sarmaya Partners, to explore the “Return to Tangibles” investment thesis. Latif explains why commodities like gold, silver, copper, and platinum are outperforming tech stocks and bonds in today’s market. He breaks down the geopolitical catalysts, surging industrial demand, and the performance of the LENS ETF—designed to capture this tangible asset boom. From silver’s breakout and platinum’s comeback to supply chain rewiring and defense-driven resource demand, this episode is a masterclass on navigating a deglobalizing, resource-constrained world.

Wasif writes in his Substack article:

7% retracement is another instance of the market digesting gains rather than signaling exhaustion. We see this spike in volatility as a healthy reset, not a sign of weakness. It’s how long-term strength shows up and builds momentum. · Deficits, not just interest rates, are driving liquidity creation. With Social Security, Medicare, and Net Interest absorbing more than half of all U.S. federal outlays, fiscal consolidation seems a politically impossible. This structural imbalance anchors gold’s long-term bid as policymakers rely increasingly on monetary and fiscal accommodation to finance spending. · Central banks have become systematic gold buyers, treating it as a Tier 1 reserve asset amid rising geopolitical fragmentation and declining trust in fiat discipline. Their price-insensitive accumulation sets a structural floor beneath the market. For investors, the behavioral edge lies in patience, the capacity to stay invested through cyclical volatility in a secular uptrend.

See how energy plays into the return to tangibles.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Intro

00:56 – JP Morgan’s $10B Strategic Investments

02:11 – Rise of Geopolitical Investing & Strategic Imperatives

02:28 – Return to Tangibles: The Core Thesis

04:36 – Ringing the Bell: Launch of LENS ETF

05:37 – Silver Breaks Out: Early Stages of Bull Run

09:00 – Precious Metals vs. Tech & Bonds

11:05 – Platinum’s Comeback & EV Reality Check

13:55 – Geopolitics, Military Spending & Commodity Demand

The foundation of this bull market is fiscal and geopolitical risks. In this era of fiscal dominance, deficit spending drives liquidity and the economy more than monetary policy.

15:30 – “We’re in the Stuff Shovels Pick Up”

17:40 – Oil Lagging—But Not for Long

19:56 – LENS ETF Performance YTD

21:21 – How Samarya Partners Invests Differently

23:50 – Gold vs. S&P500 (Real Returns)

What is this volatility?

Every pullback in gold’s modern history has been an invitation, not an obituary. The latest 7% retracement, following a vertical surge to $4,350/ounce, is the market catching its breath rather than losing its footing. In a world governed by fiscal dominance rather than monetary orthodoxy, volatility is simply the toll investors pay for owning scarcity. Over the past decade, gold has endured ten drawdowns that exceeded 5% after reaching a new all-time high. Each one coincided with some form of policy tightening, liquidity stress, or crisis of confidence, and each one eventually led to new all-time highs. Selloffs of 5% or more since 2015

On average, these episodes lasted roughly seven months from peak to trough and took another nine months to recover, rewarding patient investors with nearly an 18% rebound. Such volatility episodes have been noise, not a structural change. Evidence that gold is repricing Gold’s rise from $3,200/ounce in August 2025 to a record $4,350/ounce in October 2025 was the steepest rally since the post-pandemic surge of 2020. The subsequent pullback to roughly $4,030/ounce is not a breakdown but a repricing after a parabolic advance.

Similar pauses followed the 2015 rate-hike scare, the 2016 dollar rally, and the 2022 inflation panic, each lasting several weeks to a few months before the structural bid re-emerged. If history rhymes, this one will be no different. A period of sideways trading is a natural digestion phase as macro conditions catch up to price action.

25:17 – Inflation Outlook & Rate Cuts

27:12 – AI, Data Centers & Energy-Driven Inflation

30:18 – Long-Term Trends: Stagflation, Labor vs. Capital

30:20 – How to Reach Wasif Latif

