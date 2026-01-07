There is a bright future for the United States and Venezuela, but it could be a bumpy ride.

1. President Trump’s efforts to restore prosperity, safety, and security in Venezuela. This includes the US government working with interim Venezuelan authorities and private industry to market Venezuelan crude oil in the global marketplace, with the proceeds going to US-controlled accounts.

2. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright’s plans and vision for the US energy market, including promoting domestic rare earth production, addressing challenges facing the US electrical grid, and his views on nuclear power and the “energy edition” rather than an “energy transition”.

3. The impact of US military action in Venezuela on the country’s power grid, and the challenges of stabilizing and rebuilding it.

4. The sale of Venezuelan oil to the US, including the use of the “dark fleet” of tankers and the potential circumvention of the Jones Act.

5. The cancellation of green energy and climate funding by the US Department of Energy, which the speaker views as addressing “graft and greed” in these programs.

6. The analysis of the current state of the energy markets, including oil, natural gas, and utility stock prices.

Time Stamps

00:29 Intro

02:19 The US has started marketing Venezuelan Oil

03:20 Secretary Chris Wright at the Goldman Sachs Energy Conf.

05:58 Robert Bryce on the Venezuela Grid

08:43 Bela 1 Dark Fleet Tanker - More to the Story

11:53 Green Energy Definition -and cancellation of funds

14:36 Markets, Brent and WTI

Jones Act Loophole - We can use the captured dark fleet tankers

Key Stories

1.President Trump is Restoring Prosperity, Safety and Security for the United States and Venezuela

2.Goldman Sachs MD Neil Mehta speaks to Energy Sec. Chris Wright at energy conference

3.Maduro’s Gone. The Blackouts Aren’t. – Robert Bryce on Substack

4.Venezuelan Oil to Be Sold by the United States Amid Enforcement of Dark Fleet Sanctions -There is more to the Story

5.Green Energy and Climate Funding Canceled by the Energy Department – Saving Millions