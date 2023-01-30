Residual value of nuclear fuel to be an economic disruptor of shipping
Tomorrow’s challenges for shipping are not just about the environment, but also about the economics of our industry. Shipping is the most fiercely competitive industry we know, and for a long time, we have been on a race towards zero. That’s zero emissions and zero margins, writes Mikal Boe from CORE POWER.
Nuclear has been beaten up since the 1980s with…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.