Republicans Win Biden's Green Policies

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the host, Stuart Turley discussing the significant climate damage caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, unexpected Republican benefits from Biden's green policies, a rare earth discovery in Norway challenging China's dominance, Tesla's partnership with Baidu for self-driving cars, and the declining U.S. oil and gas rig count. He also highlights China's increased crude stockpiling amidst weak refining output, reflecting geopolitical and market dynamics.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:29 - Russia’s War in Ukraine Has Produced $32 Billion in Climate Damage

03:42 - The biggest winners of Biden’s green climate policies? Republicans.

07:01 - Rare Earth Discovery Could Topple China’s Dominance

08:44 - Tesla and Baidu Partner for Full Self-Driving Test

10:25 - US drillers cut oil and gas rig count to lowest since January 2022 -Baker Hughes

11:37 - China Accelerates Crude Stockpiling Amid Weak Refining Output

12:50 - Outro

CLIMATEWIRE | In November 2022, the United Nations resolved that Russia should pay reparations for the losses, damages and injuries caused by its invasion of Ukraine. Now, some scientists say those payments should include compensation for […]

When President Joe Biden’s massive climate bill passed Congress in 2022, Republican Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina complained it was boondoggle. The Inflation Reduction Act, which contained the largest climate investment in US history, […]

Amining company’s discovery of continental Europe’s largest deposit of rare earth elements (REEs) could chip away at China’s global dominance over the materials, which are used to make a range of critical technological and military […]

Tesla is testing its Full Self-Driving system in China, ahead of a planned rollout later this year. The company has partnered with Baidu for mapping and navigation software to support FSD in China. The expansion […]

June 14 (Reuters) – U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating to the lowest since January 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes (BKR.O), said in its closely followed report […]

China accelerated the pace of stockpiling crude oil inventories in May amid lower refining throughput and weaker crude imports compared to last year, in further bearish signs about China’s apparent oil demand so far this […]

