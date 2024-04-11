Renewable energy funds see outflows on concerns over growth, policies
April 10 (Reuters) – Global investors are increasingly moving away from the renewable energy sector funds this year due to concerns over the sector’s growth prospects and uncertainty over policies in a U.S. election year, fund data show.
Renewable energy sector funds witnessed steady inflows in the past few years, bolstered by consumers willingness to pa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.