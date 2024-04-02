Regulatory Wrangles, Subsidy Skepticism, Fossil Fuel Dynamics, and Shareholder Spats

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover various headlines, including BlackRock being hit with a cease and desist order for allegedly misleading investors about ESG practices, Janet Yellen challenging clean energy subsidies for market fairness, concerns over federal tax dollars meant to fight climate change potentially boosting Louisiana's fossil fuel production, and mixed news on Pennsylvania's electricity front with reduced CO2 emissions but higher costs for residents. They also touch on oil and gas prices, rig counts, and a brewing activist fight between Kimmeridge and Silver Bow shareholders. The discussion reveals skepticism about the effectiveness of certain clean energy initiatives and highlights ongoing industry dynamics and conflicts.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:32 - BlackRock hit with ‘cease and desist’ after allegedly misleading investors about ESG practices

03:40 - Yellen challenges clean energy subsidies for market fairness

05:48 - How federal tax dollars meant to fight climate change could end up boosting Louisiana’s fossil fuel production

07:45 - Good news and bad news on Pa. electricity includes reduced CO2 emissions but high costs for residents

10:59 - Oil up 1%, US WTI at 5-month closing high, market seen tight

12:03 - Rig Count Overview

12:48 - Kimmeridge Issues Open Letter to SilverBow Shareholders

15:59 - Outro

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson and the Securities Division of the Secretary of State’s Office have issued a “Cease and Desist Order” against asset manager BlackRock, alleging deceptive practices regarding the company’s Environmental, Social, […]

On March 27, 2024, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a plan to contest certain clean energy subsidies. She argues that these subsidies create an uneven marketplace, which negatively impacts U.S. industries and their international […]

ENB Pub Note: There is still a debate on whether methane and CO2 are as big a climate change issue with the current reporting misrepresentation from the climate change groups manipulating data. We are trying […]

There’s the good news regarding the state’s electricity generation for 2023. Electricity was cleaner and local electricity was more reliable. Pennsylvania reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by 10%, the largest year-over-year decline since 1990, largely […]

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) – Crude prices edged up about 1% on Monday with U.S. futures closing at a five-month high, on expectations that economic growth in the U.S. and China will boost demand, […]

Remains ready to engage in good faith negotiations with SilverBow towards value-enhancing combination Publishes comprehensive financial and operational data on KTG to support shareholders in analyzing Kimmeridge’s proposal SilverBow made no contact with Kimmeridge before rejecting the March 13 proposal, […]

