Regime Change in Venezuela Will Change the Oil Markets

Or is this about the Monroe Doctrine?

1. The Trump administration’s actions against Venezuela, including the capture of a “dark fleet” oil tanker. We discuss whether this is more about oil or a show of force against the Venezuelan government. Stu chimes in that Panama is not renewing their “Belt and Road” initiative with China, so did taking the Tanker last week prove that this is more about the Monroe Doctrine?

2. The potential impact on the oil and gas markets if there is a regime change in Venezuela, including the possibility of increased foreign investment and production.

You have to ask the question Who has the most oil reserves?

Then you have to ask which companies produce the most oil, as energy policies and profits matter. If you have huge reserves but you can’t get the oil and gas out of the ground because of corruption, you might as well not have the natural resources.

3. The European Union’s decision to freeze Russian central bank assets in response to the war in Ukraine, and the potential retaliatory actions Russia could take by restricting energy exports to Europe.

4. The growth of AI data centers in Texas and concerns about the ability of the Texas power grid to handle the increased electricity demand.

5. A comparison of electricity prices between Democratic and Republican-leaning states, with the transcript suggesting Democratic states tend to have higher electricity rates.

Time Stamp for Chapters:

00:20 Regime Change in Venezuela will change the markets

04:39 Dark Fleet has 2 tankers in Venezuela, will President Trump intercept?

08:16 EU seizes Russian money, and it won’t end well.

18:16 Blue states’ energy is higher due to policies

25:24 The world is healing

Why are gasoline prices still over $5.00 in California when oil is at $60?

Oh, it is the energy policies. Just like in the story from the Energy Bad Boys, energy policies in Blue states are higher, and why, you ask? It is policy-driven.

