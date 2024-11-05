Rafael Threatens Gulf Production

Daily Standup Top Stories

Industry limit to be implemented through cap-and-trade system Canada to start collecting data in 2026, enforcement in 2030 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will require Canada’s oil and gas industry to cut emissions by 35% from 2019 […]

South Korea is considering a plan to boost energy imports from the US if Donald Trump wins the election and steps up pressure on trade partners, according to people familiar with the matter. Officials in […]

Technology companies’ push to directly power artificial intelligence with nuclear plants hit a major roadblock, after a federal regulator rejected a request to increase power for an Amazon data center. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission […]

A patch of thunderstorms south of Jamaica is forecast to grow into Tropical Storm Rafael on Monday before strengthening into a hurricane late Tuesday as it moves northwest through the Caribbean toward the Gulf of […]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:10] Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Energy News Beat daily. Stand up. My name’s Stu Turley, President of the Sandstone Group. Today is November 5th. It is Election Day. Why are you listening to this podcast unless you’re in line to vote or you’ve already voted? Hold on. There’s a lot of energy stories out there. First one coming around the corner. Trudeau To order oil and gas producers to cut emissions by 35%. Holy smokes. South Korea Weighs Buying More. Energy If Trump Wins Election. There’s a lot more to that story. Energy Tell on Constellation and Vistra Tumble after Government Rejects Amazon Nuclear Data Center Agreement. Didn’t see this one coming. I thought everybody be all happy about it. Storm Rafael may menace oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a weather watch. Buckle up and a hang on. Before I get started, I hope everybody has either voted or is in line to vote. Your pocketbooks do depend on it. [00:01:19][68.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:19] Trudeau to order oil and gas producers to cut emissions by 35%. This is just nuts. Industry limit to be implemented through cap and trade system. The Canada cap and trade system and the carbon tax that they have is nothing more than a wealth transfer and just a total sham for them to be using. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will require Canada’s oil and gas industry to cut emissions by 35% from 2019 levels, inflaming tensions with the country’s western province. The western province pays a lot of funds to the east, so in funds derived from their energy policies, their energy production. And I can’t believe that they’re doing this. We’re asking the oil and gas sector to invest their record profits into pollution, cutting projects, projects that create jobs and good, clean jobs. The way they’re doing it is not going to work. We will not stand idly while the federal government sacrifices our prosperity, our Constitution, our quality of life for its extreme agenda, she said. And I join Energy. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, whose province is the home of Canada’s oil sands. Her government was exploring every legal option to challenge the grab, which she says will significantly curtail production. Hats off to Daniel Smith, and I’m going to reach out to her to see if I can get her on the podcast and do an interview with her. She’s got to fight for her Albertans and just keep the fight going. So we’ll keep you posted if we can get her on the podcast. [00:03:10][111.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:03:11] Korea Weighs Buying More U.S. Energy If Trump Wins the Election, a key area under the scrutiny of South Korea’s increasing trade surplus with the U. In America. The South Korean government may urge companies to boost their purchases of U.S. oil and gas if the trade imbalance becomes a sticking point in a Trump presidency, which we know it may. So when you take a look at either car imports, are they going to buy oil and trade? I think that would be pretty interesting. I think it’s fantastic. The countries are looking at our elections and this is very important. Who do you want to do business with, a energy positive country or an energy negative country? The Biden-Harris policies on the bans on LNG should tell you exactly what you need to know to have a fair trade agreement going on. [00:04:08][56.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:04:08] Let’s go to Energy, Talen Constellation and Vistra Tumble after Government Rejects Amazon Nuclear Data Center Agreement. This is pretty amazing. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Friday rejected a request to increase the amount of the power at the Shaquana, a nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania In a hit on the Amazon Data Center campus, Independent producer Down Energy in March sold the data center to Amazon for $650 million. Town stock fell more than 5%. The grid operator PJM Interconnection and the Sequoia Plant as Kwinana Plant, which Talen owns, filed a request to increase the amount dispatched on Amazon Data Center from 300MW to currently to 480MW. The arrangement co-location by a power industry could have huge ramifications of both grid reliability and consumer. Ms.. Cross said. The F. E r c. Commissioner Mark Christie, in his opinion, backing the order. I don’t trust anything that they do over there in the Energy Department in the f e r c based on the decisions that they’ve made and the lack of ability of having industry experts, I’m questioning why. I’ll see if I can do some digging around and find out and get back to you on this as well. [00:05:35][87.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:36] Storm Rafael may menace oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico. Weather watch. We’re seeing an increase in the oil and gas prices right now simply because of OPEC Plus’s decision to cut production for a bit. And at the time of this recording, oil prices were up at $2.16. Today at 7165 and Brant was at 7525. And so this storm could mean a little bit more depending on how wide. Over the next few days, the system is expected to dump heavy rain across Jamaica, Cuba, before drenching parts of Florida and the Gulf Coast. If it heads over to the Florida side, it won’t have nearly the impact if it’s going up through more of the Louisiana side. It’ll be the 17th storm of the six month Atlantic season, which has seen five hurricane strikes the US already. That’s nuts. Anyway, I hate for everyone watching election coverage tomorrow. I don’t trust the mainstream media, nor do I trust the government. If you can imagine that, I would actually recommend going to decision USA online.com. Again that’s decision USA online.com. You’ve got Larry Schweiker there he is a very well known author. You’re going to have General Flynn and you’re going to have lots of other folks. I thoroughly enjoy getting to interview and visit with Larry on David’s podcast, David Blackman’s podcast. And we had an absolute blast talking politics. He has predicted that the election will turn out that Trump will win at the 312 mark for the Electoral College. I’m sure hoping he’s right. Larry is a sharp cat and get over there and follow decision USA online.com. And that way you don’t have to watch the mainstream media. [00:07:41][125.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:07:42] In the meantime, buckle up. Keep your hand on a swivel if you are looking for investment. We have partnered with Pecos operating. And go to the website. It’ll be in the show notes. Take a look. There’s a survey. Is oil and gas the right investment for you? And just fill that survey out and we’ll get your information right on over to you. Thanks and have an absolutely wonderful day. And I sure hope that you voted. And I’ll tell you, I think you know who I’m voting for, But hey, get out and have an absolutely wonderful day. [00:07:42][0.0][449.6]

