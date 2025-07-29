Qatar vs Ursula: The Battle for LNG Production

This is a critical story for the White House to watch. Suppose the EU trade deal does not prevent the implementation of excessive net-zero scope 3 emission taxes and reporting requirements for United States oil and gas companies. In that case, we will be in a difficult situation. We need to examine legislation now to secure exemptions in the trade agreements before President Trump has to renegotiate trade deals.

We will be following this and other key issues of the trade deal. It does not appear that the U.S. can deliver on the amount it wants to buy, and some other key issues are also emerging.

Michael Tanner: [00:00:00] Qatar versus Ursula, the battle for LNG production. Next on the Energy Newsbeat Daily Standup. [00:00:06][6.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:00:15] Backlash against EU net zero regulations. Qatar to threaten cut LNG supplies. You can’t buy this kind of entertainment. In a bold escalation of tensions over European Union’s aggressive push to net zero emissions, Qatar has actually issued a stark warning. Comply with our demands or face a cutoff of vital LNG. This threat revealed an elite correspondence. Michael, this is critical because it impacts the United States by Qatar, the world’s third largest LNG exporter has no intention of bowing to the requirements of the net zero mob in the EU. And this is crucial because we are going to follow this critical story because this is going to be impactful to the United States because President Trump may or may not. We don’t know how he’s handled the EU trade language yet. We’re waiting for the paperwork. If he has not handled the horrific net zero language, this is going to be critical. [00:01:25][70.0]

Michael Tanner: [00:01:25] No, absolutely. And I think, you know, we’ve talked for, for years now about Qatar breaking and trying to really control the global LNG trade. And I, I think it’s interesting that now they’re using that as a weapon in order to help placate what the, or a counter, I should say, what the EU is trying to do with these aggressive pushes towards net zero. I find it’s completely interesting. I love Third paragraph, Qatar, the world’s third largest LNG exporter has no intention of bowing to these requirements. Here’s the quote. Can I just read the quote? Absolutely. This is Qatari energy minister Saad al-Khababi. Neither the state of Qatar nor Qatar energy has any plans to achieve net zero in the near future. Oh, got him right where. [00:02:13][47.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:02:14] You know, you got to love a good quote on that one. That one is not the hour guy of the week because he’s the truth. [00:02:20][6.0]

Michael Tanner: [00:02:21] That is I.R. Guy of the Week. [00:02:22][1.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:02:23] Oh, oh, okay. So he is the IR guy of the week speaking truth. I didn’t understand that one. [00:02:28][4.7]

Michael Tanner: [00:02:28] Sometimes you get it for a nice slick lie. Sometimes you get it. For the truth. We’re going out this week for the truth. [00:02:34][6.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:02:34] For the truth. Let’s go to the next story. Overlooked vulnerability could cripple the America grid. Michael, we have talked about this before, but it’s sneaking back up again. It’s the transformers, baby. In an era where artificial intelligence and data centers are transforming the energy landscape around power grids, a silent yet potentially devastating threat, a fragile supply chain. And we talked about this on yesterday’s podcast with the additional products that, and loopholes and backdoors that China has put into the U S grid and global supplies in wind and solar stuff. This is the same thing for Transformers. We are now at a 50 weeks in 2021 was what the essential device waiting list was to an average of one 27 weeks and spam specialized units taking Michael up to four years this right now we only produce about 20% of the related equipment. As needed for the electrical power and transmission systems. This is where people like the folks that we’ve talked to in the past really make a difference. Mark Lancaster was very apropos in the last podcast I did with Mark. And that is get hold of contractors like Mark. They understand micro grids and how to redesign your requirements. To a phased in approach. I cannot stress this enough right now, start today. If you’re a CEO, you have to go out and understand your power requirements to keep your business running because we got us a problem on the horizon. [00:04:23][108.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:04:23] Yeah, I mean, I find it insane that the U S only produces about 20% of the transformers and related equipment needed for both electrical power and various transmission systems. We’ve also seen prices skyrocket 60 to 80% relative or really since January of 2020. So pretty crazy. [00:04:42][18.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:04:43] You know, and again, get a hold of the expertise. If you’ve got a question like that, shoot me a note and I want to visit with you if you’re a CEO and you’re wanting these kinds of questions. We also have recent energy consulting who absolutely can help source data centers and those kinds of things for natural gas. Let’s go to the next story. Michael, as the EU and U S reach historic agreement, oil prices climb. This I’ve actually put out last night. And we are seeing how we recorded on yesterday’s show, but this one is actually the, the EU, the reason this story is important EU investment pledges. The EU is committed to injecting 600 billion in new investments in the U S on top of existing expenditures. Somebody, I believe somebody said tariffs might actually work. I believe that was me. Energy purchases, the most eye-catching aspect is the EU’s pledge to buy $750 billion worth of U.S. Energy products. However, Michael, here’s the catch. If they’re going to slap the EU restrictions on net zero on the U S oil and gas, this is a poison pill in the making for the Trump administration. He’s going to have to come back and negotiate this. I think secretary Chris Wright has got a gigantic warning label on his desk about this. He needs to make sure that he does not miss this one. [00:06:17][94.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:06:17] Yeah, the other person that came out this weekend and agreed with us on or agreed with you on tariffs was Bill Maher. So now all of a sudden you and Bill Mahr agree on something. So who, who would have thought that? [00:06:28][10.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:29] I did not have that on my bingo card, but this morning, yesterday morning, on Monday morning, President Trump, we rolled a clip where he said actually the life expectancy of a wind farm was eight years. Where did he hear that number? I’m the only one that has ever drawn a line in the sandbox and said it is an eight year. It’s not 25, it’s not 30 years. It’s eight. And it’s never been profitable from day one. After three years, they start name plating. So I think they’re watching us. [00:06:59][30.6]

Michael Tanner: [00:07:00] Did you see the face that Ursula made when Trump was- [00:07:02][2.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:07:03] off about it and then Keith Starmer after that he was standing there with Keith Starber and he’s going I’ve had zero people come across my border how about you let’s go to this next one holy smokes ASPs for AR7s prove renewables are not cheap this is from the great Catherine Porter over at Not logic. Over in the UK and I mean she is one cool smart cat. I gotta hand it to her on this story. This should finally end the claim that renewables are cheap since they’re not even at the first order level. That is the subsidy they’re likely to get higher than the cost generating electrical using gas even for solar which is the cheapest of the lot. She goes through really great detail on this. Again, we again know that the turbine makers have increased their prices significantly driven by a combination of factors, tightening warranties after years of claim that hurt their balance sheet, passing through higher raw material and financing costs. This is a horrific problem for the UK net zero crowd. And I’m glad I don’t have. Can you imagine pulling what little hair you have left when you look at this as a Holy cow, Batman, Ed Milderbrand over there in the UK is absolutely a cross between a Muppet and Wallace and Gromit character. Unbelievable. Well, I also look at it. [00:08:35][92.3]

Michael Tanner: [00:08:37] That’s all I’m thinking about is Wallace and Gro- [00:08:39][2.1]

Michael Tanner: [00:08:39] But I mean, if you go look at the chart in the article, I don’t know if we can pull it up here, but the slope of that line is just, boom, it’s going up. I mean. [00:08:47][8.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:08:48] Yeah, it’s like, have a great day. [00:08:49][1.7]

Michael Tanner: [00:08:50] Yeah, absolutely. So pretty, pretty unbelievable. I do think that as we get closer and closer to signing these trade agreements, I think it’s going to become clear that all of this stuff is getting gutted. So [00:09:03][13.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:09:03] But, you know, when we see, you and I talked about on yesterday’s show, the great David Blackmon article on the EPA, we’re expecting the EPA to announce any day the Trump elimination of the, the Trump, elimination of the EPA Obama error regulatory issues calling CO2 a pollutant. And that is going to go even further across the pond. [00:09:28][24.9]

Michael Tanner: [00:09:29] We might give our good friend of the show, Gregory right stone, a good old heart attack. When that happens, he can finally disband the CO2 coalition. It’s done. They’ve won. I think that’s phenomenal. That’s absolutely all right. [00:09:41][12.3]

Let's go ahead and look at Topline Industries, Stu. S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq up about two-tenths of a percentage point, two- and ten-year yields. Two-year yield's up about two- tenths of a percent point, ten- year yield's up seven-tiths of percentage point. Dollar Index up a percentage point, really off the back of this new trade deal, which we'll talk about in a second. Bitcoin down about 1.5 percentage points, down to, oh no, down to 117,600. So nothing too crazy. Crude Oil jumps two points. One percentage points or $1.50 up to $66.57 surging again after this Trump-EU agreement. Brent Oil up to 69.77, Nat Gas does not fare too well today. Down about 10 cents or 3.25 percentage points. Barely hanging on at $3.01, XOP which is our E&P Securities contract up 1.75 OIH which is our oil field services contract up 1.7 percentage points. As I mentioned, guys, really the, this oil bump and this EMP securities bump is really off the back of the EU trade deal. Nothing is officially signed. It was more than an announcement, but a lot of what occurred in that announcement was also that he's going to shorten the deadline for Russia to end the war or continue to face sanctions as we saw Brent oil actually at this $69 price is actually the highest it's been in about 10 days and he's reducing, and as I mentioned he's reducing that 50 day deadline for Brush it to finish. To 10 to 12 days, so this could get spicy here still. I don't know why. Again, we talked about this on the show yesterday, this idea of being aggressive with timelines, and I don't quite understand it. I don't know why he's doing this. I like to think people are smarter than me. I tend to give people more credit than I do because I believe I'm the stupidest person in the room. But I can't understand this moving this 50-day deadline to 10-12 days. Do you have any insight on that for us? Stu's on mute, but…

Michael Tanner: [00:12:00] Let’s go ahead and look at Topline Industries, Stu. S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq up about two-tenths of a percentage point, two- and ten-year yields. Two-year yield’s up about two- tenths of a percent point, ten- year yield’s up seven-tiths of percentage point. Dollar Index up a percentage point, really off the back of this new trade deal, which we’ll talk about in a second. Bitcoin down about 1.5 percentage points, down to, oh no, down to 117,600. So nothing too crazy. Crude Oil jumps two points. One percentage points or $1.50 up to $66.57 surging again after this Trump-EU agreement. Brent Oil up to 69.77, Nat Gas does not fare too well today. Down about 10 cents or 3.25 percentage points. Barely hanging on at $3.01, XOP which is our E&P Securities contract up 1.75 OIH which is our oil field services contract up 1.7 percentage points. As I mentioned, guys, really the, this oil bump and this EMP securities bump is really off the back of the EU trade deal. Nothing is officially signed. It was more than an announcement, but a lot of what occurred in that announcement was also that he’s going to shorten the deadline for Russia to end the war or continue to face sanctions as we saw Brent oil actually at this $69 price is actually the highest it’s been in about 10 days and he’s reducing, and as I mentioned he’s reducing that 50 day deadline for Brush it to finish. To 10 to 12 days, so this could get spicy here still. I don’t know why. Again, we talked about this on the show yesterday, this idea of being aggressive with timelines, and I don’t quite understand it. I don’t know why he’s doing this. I like to think people are smarter than me. I tend to give people more credit than I do because I believe I’m the stupidest person in the room. But I can’t understand this moving this 50-day deadline to 10-12 days. Do you have any insight on that for us? Stu’s on mute, but… [00:13:53][113.6]

Stuart Turley: [00:13:54] You’re on mute. I weren’t retired of that. No, I have no idea. I absolutely do not understand why he is doing this to himself because he’s not negotiating from a position of strength anymore and president Putin only understands strengths and you got to understand what are his hot buttons. I’ve been telling him what his hot button are all along. [00:14:17][23.0]

Michael Tanner: [00:14:17] Yeah, absolutely. It’s very interesting. So I mean, that’s really, really the thing. We also saw that that U.S. And Chinese officials are meeting in Stockholm today. Well, yesterday, as you guys listen to this, as they try to extend their tariff truce before this August 12th deadline, it’s going to be real interesting, Stu. We did see that on Monday, that OPEC plus panel came out and said, quote, stress the need for full compliance with oil production agreements ahead of their separate gathering next Sunday of the OPEP plus members to decide. Increasing oil output for September. So could be could be very interesting there. That’s really all I’ve got to do nothing on the earnings front We’re gearing up for a lot more earnings. So stay put but that’s [00:14:55][38.3]

Stuart Turley: [00:14:56] all I’ve seen on my end. What about you? Well, I’m hopeful that we’re going to get once President Trump gets back the end of the Obama era, declaring CO2 and Gregory Wrightstone and the whales will go, yay. So, you know, I hope that that comes through in the next week or so. [00:15:11][15.8]

Michael Tanner: [00:15:12] Yep, absolutely. Well, with that guys, we’re going to let you get out of here, get back to work. Stu’s going to be rocking a solo show tomorrow. I’m going to moving. So you’re going be seeing a new background. Finally, you know, we’ve had about two years with this pretty lame background. So we’re gonna hopefully see if we can get something better here, but you’ll get a solo from Stu on Wednesday. Most likely you’ll hear a solo, from Stu, on Wednesday, just depends on how things roll out, but I will be back in the chair next week. And always guys, you can hit me up on LinkedIn, but for Stuart Turley, I’m Michael Tanner. We will see you tomorrow, folks. Thanks for sticking with us. [00:15:12][0.0][889.0]