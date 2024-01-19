Qatar set to sign cheaper long-term LNG deal with India
THE INDIAN COMPANIES AND QATAR ENERGY HAVE AGREED ON TERMS AND A CONTRACT COULD BE SIGNED BY THE END OF THIS MONTH OR EARLY IN FEBRUARY
Qatar Energy within weeks could sign a long-term deal to provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Indian buyers on cheaper and more flexible terms than existing contracts, trade sources said, as India seeks to meet a goal to increase the fuel’s use.
The Indian companies and Qatar Energy have agreed on terms and a contract could be signed by the end of this…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.