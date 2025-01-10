ENB Pub Note: The following is from RT, and I have been recording a series on geopolitical energy, natural gas, and pipelines with George McMillan. In our most current recording in production, George summarized several key points.

The Green New Deal political front in the EU has successfully implemented its policies, and we can see full deindustrialization underway.

The Neocons have their wars and are making money.

Putin does not have to do anything, and he will win. He has the winning strategy in Ukraine.

President Trump’s team has publicly been talking about negotiating from positions of strength, but if Putin has no revenue or business opportunity to do business in the West, there is no position of strength.

The longer the war drags on, the odds of the EU and NATO failing or collapsing increases.

Putin does not have to change his strategy to win.

Here is a brief clip of our interview currently in production. “What would Putin Need to Do?”

HomeWorld News

The incoming US president has repeatedly promised to mediate an end to the Ukraine conflict

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that a meeting was being set up between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He wants to meet, and we are setting it up,” Trump said before a meeting with Republican governors in his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Palm Beach, Florida, according to Reuters. He did not specify when a meeting would take place.

https://energynewsbeat.co/investment-survey/