Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth’s rotation to shift – study
THE DISTRIBUTION OF WATER ON THE PLANET AFFECTS HOW MASS IS DISTRIBUTED. LIKE ADDING A TINY BIT OF WEIGHT TO A SPINNING TOP, THE EARTH SPINS A LITTLE DIFFERENTLY AS WATER IS MOVED AROUND.
By pumping water out of the ground and moving it elsewhere, humans have actually shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between 1993 and 2010 alone, changing the planet’s rotational pole, according to a new study published in the American Geophysical Union’s Geophysical Research Letters.
Sea level rise is one …
