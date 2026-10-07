Pump Prices, The Iran War and the 2026 Midterms

In this wide-ranging political and energy analysis podcast, hosts David Blackmon and Stu Turley sit down with renowned political analyst and historian Larry Schweikart to discuss the critical issues shaping the 2026 midterm elections and beyond. With just 27 days until election day, Schweikart—who famously predicted Donald Trump's exact 312 electoral votes in 2024—breaks down Senate and House race projections, exposes the flaws in mainstream polling, and reveals four major factors that pollsters are missing.

The conversation extends beyond politics to tackle the intersection of energy policy and elections, examining how Democratic governance has driven electricity and fuel costs 38-42% higher in blue states.

The trio also explores emerging challenges including AI regulation, California's governance collapse, and speculation about the 2028 presidential race. Throughout the discussion, they emphasize a central theme: that voter registration data, not polls, tells the real story of where American politics is headed.

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1. 2026 Midterm Election Predictions & Analysis

Larry Schweikart provides detailed electoral forecasts, predicting Republicans will hold the Senate with 52-54 seats (potentially up to 56-57) and gain control of the House with around 220 seats. He discusses key races in states like Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, and Texas, emphasizing that Republicans are in a stronger position than polls suggest.

I found the fact that there are so many illegal voters already removed from the country to be a huge potential win. But only if we show up and swarm the polling booths.

I will be upfront and say we have to overload the polls and vote to keep the House and Senate so that we can vote all RINOs out.

2. Polling Accuracy & Bias

The hosts extensively critique modern polling, arguing that mainstream polls are significantly biased against Republicans and undercount GOP voters by 7-10 points. They discuss four major factors skewing polls: deportations of Democratic voters, voter roll purges, voter registration changes, and the elimination of USAID’s influence on elections.

3. Energy Policy & Gasoline Prices

Stu Turley highlights the impact of Democratic energy policies on electricity and fuel costs, noting that energy prices are 38-42% higher in blue states versus red states. The discussion covers California’s refinery closures, pipeline issues, and the need for energy independence.

4. AI Development & Regulation

The hosts discuss AI’s rapid advancement and the need for Republican policy frameworks (similar to Newt Gingrich’s 1994 Contract with America) to regulate AI responsibly, particularly regarding data centers and their power consumption.

5. California’s Governance Crisis

They critique California’s government dysfunction, including slow permit processing, the failed high-speed rail project, and the state’s shift toward communist-style policies (such as car seat requirements for 16-year-olds and quartz countertop bans).

6. 2028 Presidential Election Speculation

Discussion of potential 2028 Democratic and Republican nominees, including JD Vance vs. Marco Rubio for Republicans, and speculation about Democratic candidates like Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, and AOC.

7. Voter Registration & Election Integrity

Analysis of voter registration trends, mail-in voting patterns, and the importance of voter roll purges in determining election outcomes, particularly in states like Florida and Georgia.

Here are Larry’s Books and links.

Here is his special:

Vote Like Your Energy Bill Depends on It.

We have seen what is happening in Virginia, Massachusetts, and other states, and only 10 states have voter ID laws. As Isaac Orr said yesterday, there is a real cost difference between the Blue States and the Red States. At least today, I got the states right in the discussion.

Here are my AI-generated show notes that I had my Grok Bots run for me before we recorded, and they are eye-opening.

The key is that we have to swarm the Polling booths.

Thank you to all of our great subscribers, patrons, and sponsors. We simply would not be here without you.

I truly enjoy my podcasts with David Blackmon's Energy Additions and Larry Schweikart, and I truly believe that the world is healing. We just have to push one more time through the midterms to get the RINOs out.

Check out the World’s Greatest Podcast Show Notes at EnergyNewsBeat.co or EnergyNewsBeat.com, and the Energy News Beat Substack at:

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

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