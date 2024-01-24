Prodigy and Westinghouse Targeting Launch of eVinci Floating Nuclear Plant in Canada by 2030
Westinghouse has revealed it is designing a transportable nuclear power plant (TNPP) featuring an eVinci microreactor with Canadian firm Prodigy Clean Energy, aiming to deliver a first project in Canada by 2030.
The project will potentially integrate a single or multiple 5-MWe eVinci microreactors within a Prodigy Microreactor Power Station—a purpose-des…
