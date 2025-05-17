During President Donald Trump’s Gulf tour from May 13-16, 2025, the United States secured significant energy and technology agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with a combined value exceeding $2 trillion, as announced by the White House. The visit, which included stops in Riyadh, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, focused on economic deals to boost U.S. manufacturing, energy, and technology sectors, aligning with Trump’s “America First” agenda.

I, for one, am thrilled that the President of the United States was treated with respect and honor and that deals were signed to promote the growth and prosperity of all countries involved. This is a far cry from the fist bump that will live in infamy from President Joe Biden.

The underlying current of the trip is the total realignment of the trading blocs, which we will continue to cover in other stories. We are seeing a realignment in the global financial and energy policies. This will be significant and have a huge impact on trade and countries’ wealth. There is a pattern emerging. The countries that follow the Net Zero, green energy policies, or those migrating to a more directed trade and prosperity for the individual countries. Wealth creation for a country’s citizens will be a choice, and the pattern is becoming clear.

Josh Young (@Josh_Young_1) on X posted a great video from Steve Witkoff on the Tucker Carlson show about new trading blocs. The UK and the EU are following the wrong path. It will be interesting to see if Canada follows suit.

Energy, Data Centers, and AI are at the front of almost every discussion. We have a series we are starting on AI in the Energy sector that will be covering trade, business practices, and include utilities, oil, gas, and oil field service companies.

Saudi Arabia: $600 Billion Investment Commitment

Energy Agreements: U.S.-Saudi Energy Infrastructure Collaboration: The Saudi Ministry of Energy and the U.S. Department of Energy signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to innovate, develop, finance, and deploy energy infrastructure. This deal aims to enhance energy security and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 diversification goals. Specific projects or dollar values were not detailed, but it includes potential renewable energy and climate adaptation initiatives.

Critical Minerals and Mining: A Memorandum of Cooperation between Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the U.S. Department of Energy focuses on mining and mineral resources, aiming to diversify critical mineral supply chains for energy transition technologies (e.g., batteries). No specific investment figure was provided, but this aligns with Saudi investments in U.S. mineral projects.

$5 Billion Energy Investment Fund: A sector-specific fund channels capital into U.S. energy projects, driving innovation and job creation. Details on targeted subsectors (e.g., oil, gas, renewables) were not specified, but it supports broader energy cooperation. Technology Agreements: AI and Data Centers: Saudi Arabia committed $20 billion to U.S. energy infrastructure and AI data centers, reflecting its ambition to become a global AI hub. This includes a deal with Nvidia and Humain to establish AI factories in the U.S., though specific project locations or timelines were not disclosed.

Aerospace and Defense Technology: A $5 billion New Era Aerospace and Defense Technology Fund will invest in U.S. aerospace and defense tech, supporting innovation in air force and space capabilities. This complements Saudi Arabia’s modernization efforts and U.S. job creation.

Space Collaboration: NASA and the Saudi Space Agency signed an agreement for a Saudi CubeSat to fly on NASA’s Artemis II test flight, measuring space weather in high Earth orbit. This enhances U.S.-Saudi space technology cooperation, with potential U.S. investments in Saudi space infrastructure. Defense-Related Energy and Tech: $142 Billion Arms Deal: The largest U.S.-Saudi defense sales agreement in history includes “state-of-the-art warfighting equipment” from over a dozen U.S. firms, covering air force and space capabilities, air and missile defense, maritime and coastal security, border security, and communication systems. While primarily defense-focused, these systems rely on energy infrastructure (e.g., radar, missile defense) and advanced tech, indirectly supporting energy security. Companies like Lockheed Martin and L3Harris are involved, building on prior joint ventures with Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI).

Nuclear Energy Cooperation: Trump decoupled U.S. civil nuclear cooperation from Saudi Arabia’s normalization with Israel, paving the way for a potential nuclear power program. Saudi Arabia has engaged with U.S. firms and agreed to IAEA spot inspections in 2024, signaling compliance with non-proliferation standards. No specific investment was announced, but this could involve billions in U.S. nuclear technology exports, supporting energy diversification. Total Investment Context: The $600 billion package includes $142 billion in defense sales, $20 billion in AI and energy infrastructure, and sector-specific funds ($5 billion energy, $5 billion aerospace/tech). The remaining ~$428 billion likely encompasses non-binding memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for future investments in energy, technology, and infrastructure, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF, $925 billion in assets) as a key financier. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hinted at a potential $1 trillion total, though details remain vague.

Qatar: $1.2 Trillion Economic Exchange Agreement

Energy Agreements: LNG Infrastructure Support: McDermott, a U.S. firm, has seven active projects with Qatar Energy worth $8.5 billion, providing offshore components for Qatar’s LNG expansion (e.g., North Field project). These projects support thousands of U.S. energy sector jobs and enhance Qatar’s role as a global LNG supplier, competing with U.S. exports. No new LNG-specific deals were announced, but Trump pushed for long-term U.S. LNG offtake agreements to secure market share over Qatar’s expanding production.

Potential U.S. LNG Investments: Qatar is in talks with Woodside (Australia) for a 40% stake in a Louisiana LNG terminal, but Trump’s visit emphasized U.S. LNG exports to Gulf states like Kuwait and Bahrain, which import U.S. LNG to meet electricity demand. No specific U.S.-Qatar LNG investment was detailed, but discussions likely included U.S. infrastructure funding to counter Qatar’s LNG dominance. Technology Agreements: Aviation and Aerospace: Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a $96 billion deal with Qatar Airways for up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE engines. This is Boeing’s largest-ever widebody order and supports 154,000 U.S. jobs annually, totaling over 1 million jobs during production and delivery. The deal strengthens U.S. aerospace tech exports and Qatar’s aviation hub ambitions.

Quantum Technology: Quantinuum finalized a Joint Venture Agreement with Al Rabban Capital, a Qatari firm, with Qatar investing up to $1 billion in U.S.-provided quantum technologies and workforce development. This supports U.S. leadership in quantum computing, critical for energy modeling and cybersecurity, and creates jobs in both countries.

Defense Technology: A $42 billion defense deal includes air defense and maritime security capabilities, with potential tech components like radar and communication systems. Specific U.S. firms were not named, but this aligns with Qatar’s investments in U.S. defense tech at Al Udeid Air Base. Total Investment Context: The $1.2 trillion “economic exchange” includes $96 billion in Boeing/GE deals, $8.5 billion in McDermott’s LNG projects, $1 billion in quantum tech, and $42 billion in defense. The remaining ~$1.05 trillion likely reflects a Qatari sovereign wealth fund pledge of $500 billion over 10 years, plus non-binding MOUs for future investments. A Qatari official noted the $500 billion is an “economic pledge” without concrete projects, suggesting inflation of the headline figure..

Broader Implications

Economic Impact: The deals aim to create millions of U.S. jobs, particularly in aerospace (Boeing), energy (McDermott), and tech (Nvidia, Quantinuum). However, non-binding MOUs and inflated figures (e.g., Qatar’s $1.2 trillion) raise questions about realization, as seen in Trump’s first term when Saudi deals fell short ($300 billion vs. $450 billion claimed).

Geopolitical Strategy: The agreements counter Russian and Chinese energy influence, strengthen U.S.-Gulf ties, and support Gulf diversification (e.g., Saudi Vision 2030). Saudi nuclear cooperation and Qatar’s LNG expansion align with global energy shifts.

Critical Perspective: While touted as historic, the deals’ scale is partly symbolic, with many MOUs lacking firm commitments. The focus on arms and fossil fuels may conflict with global decarbonization, and Trump’s business ties (e.g., Trump Organization projects in Gulf states) raise conflict-of-interest concerns.

Notes and Limitations

Data Gaps: Specific project details (e.g., energy fund allocations, AI factory locations) are vague, and the $1.2 trillion Qatar figure lacks a clear breakdown. Reuters notes the total deal value is closer to $730 billion based on concrete agreements.

Verification: Monitor White House fact sheets, ADNOC/Qatar Energy announcements, or company reports (e.g., Boeing, McDermott) for updates. X posts confirm headline figures but lack depth.

Skepticism: Inflated deal values serve political purposes, and past Gulf commitments have underdelivered. The energy focus prioritizes short-term gains over long-term sustainability, and nuclear deals raise proliferation risks despite IAEA oversight.

Summary and Key Point

In summary, Saudi Arabia’s $600 billion includes $142 billion in arms, $20 billion in AI/energy, and funds for energy ($5 billion) and aerospace/tech ($5 billion), with nuclear and mineral cooperation. Qatar’s $1.2 trillion features $96 billion in Boeing/GE aircraft, $8.5 billion in LNG, $1 billion in quantum tech, and $42 billion in defense, though much is non-binding. These deals enhance U.S. energy and tech leadership but face execution challenges.

There is a considerable change rolling in, and we will see a delineation of a path to prosperity, or a path to more fiscal failure and high energy prices. The Net Zero and green energy path is set up for failure as it is not fiscally capable of sustaining itself. The UK, the EU, and Canada appear to be following the path of fiscal failure and bad energy policies. Their fiscal collapse is starting to show, as they are trying to re-militarize their industrial complex with Green Energy. There is no way this can work, and you may see China pick up a bunch of the manufacturing from the UK and the EU, while we see tremendous new contracts in Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

There will be an end to the Ukraine war when President Putin can meet with President Trump and finalize the terms. Not before. But as you have heard, George McMillan on my podcast says, “All Putin has to do is Nothing,” and now “Putin is doing Trump a favor by bankrupting the people that tried to assassinate him.” Please make no mistake, we will see Russia in the new trading blocs. Just look at the change President Trump made with Syria this week. He wants to do business with people and not have endless wars.

It will be a tremendous growth opportunity for those countries that want to provide a better life for their citizens.