President Trump has had people advising him on the Russia/Ukraine war who do not have all of the critical information. That I have covered in many podcasts with George McMillan, and you can check out his information here as an Energy News Beat contributor.

But today, as President Trump has a huge dilemma facing him. Does he get President Putin to the table by imposing sanctions on China and India? What effect would that have on oil, and how would that impact global economic recovery, as he is in the middle of resetting the trade imbalances? This is a huge problem he now faces. If the oil is sanctioned at the Chinese and Indian refineries, storage, and export facilities, you would see a huge domino effect on prices. India and China produce and export a lot of Russian crude that has been refined into diesel and other products. That downstream wave would be horrific.

More impactful would be the massive backlash to oil prices in the domestic markets. $90 oil would devastate a recovery in the U.S., and Drill baby Drill would now be the calling card that may save the failing Democratic party.

Secondary sanctions from U.S. President Donald Trump targeting India and China for importing Russian oil and LNG could significantly disrupt global oil markets, primarily by tightening supply and driving up prices. Below is an analysis of the potential impacts on global oil prices, considering the roles of India, China, and Russia in the oil and LNG trade, with specific reference to Cyprus’s LNG import infrastructure and broader market dynamics.

Context: India, China, and Russian Energy Imports

India’s Role: India imports ~88% of its oil needs, with ~40% (1.6–1.7 million barrels per day, bpd) coming from Russia in 2024, a 1,000-fold increase from 2021. Russian oil accounts for ~35% of India’s total crude imports, making it a critical supplier. India also imports Russian LNG, though in smaller volumes, and has faced challenges with projects like Arctic LNG 2 due to sanctions.

China’s Role: China is the world’s largest crude oil importer, buying ~1.9 million bpd of Russian crude (47% of Russia’s crude exports) and significant LNG (21% of Russia’s LNG exports). Russia supplies ~12% of China’s seaborne crude imports, with additional volumes via pipelines. China also imports Iranian oil, complicating its response to U.S. sanctions.

Russia’s Role: Russia produces ~9 million bpd of oil and exports 4–5 million bpd, with ~42% of its seaborne crude exports (530 million barrels in 2024) shipped to India and China via sanctioned tankers. Oil and gas revenues ($108 billion in 2024) are vital to Russia’s budget, funding nearly half its federal spending.

Potential Secondary Sanctions

Secondary sanctions would impose tariffs (25–50%) or penalties on countries or entities purchasing Russian oil and LNG, potentially above the G7’s $60 per barrel price cap, or outright regardless of price. These could mirror sanctions on Venezuelan oil (25% tariffs on countries importing Venezuelan oil, effective April 2025). Trump’s stated goal is to pressure Russia into a Ukraine ceasefire by reducing its oil revenue, but the global oil market implications are significant.

Impacts on Global Oil Prices

Supply Disruption and Price Spikes: Scale of Disruption: Sanctions targeting Russian oil exports to India and China could reduce global supply by up to 1.5–2 million bpd in the short term, as ~1.5 million bpd of Russian crude was carried by sanctioned tankers in 2024. This equates to ~1.4% of global oil demand. If fully enforced, exports from Russian producers like Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz (800,000 bpd combined) could be halted, and LNG exports to Asia could face delays.

Price Impact: Recent U.S. sanctions (January 2025) drove Brent crude above $81 per barrel, a $5 increase, and widened the premium for prompt crude, signaling tight supply expectations. A 500,000 bpd supply cut could increase prices by $10 per barrel, with 1.5 million bpd potentially pushing Brent to $90–100 per barrel by mid-2025, especially with OPEC+ production cuts tightening markets.

India’s Vulnerability: India, importing 40% of its oil from Russia, faces a potential 500,000 bpd supply loss, increasing import costs and inflation (a $10 per barrel price rise adds 0.4% to headline inflation). India’s shift to Middle Eastern, African, or U.S. oil would raise costs, as Russian Urals trades ~$12 below Brent.

China’s Resilience: China, with diverse suppliers (Middle East, Africa, Canada) and a shadow fleet, is less vulnerable but would still face higher costs for non-Russian oil. Its 42% month-on-month increase in Russian crude imports (March 2025) suggests workarounds like ship-to-ship transfers, but tariffs could add economic strain, especially with existing 20% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. Market Dynamics and Alternative Supplies: Shift to Other Suppliers: India and China are already sourcing more oil from the Middle East (e.g., Abu Dhabi’s Upper Zakum, Saudi Arabia), Africa (Angola), and the Americas (Brazil, Canada). Spot prices for these grades have risen, and freight costs are up due to sanctioned tanker shortages. Saudi Arabia’s 2 million bpd spare capacity could partially offset losses, but not fully, as it curbs output with OPEC+.

Russian Workarounds: Russia’s shadow fleet (~800 tankers) and domestic insurance (e.g., Ingosstrakh) have historically bypassed sanctions. However, January 2025 sanctions on 183 vessels and insurers reduced shadow fleet activity by 21%, increasing floating storage (17–50 million barrels by mid-2025). Russia may further discount Urals below $60 per barrel to retain Western shipping, but this would still constrain exports.

OPEC+ Response: OPEC+ (including Russia) may not immediately increase output to stabilize prices, as Saudi Arabia prioritizes market share over price suppression. Trump’s past calls for higher Saudi production could influence this, but OPEC+ dynamics would shift if Russian exports drop significantly. LNG Market Impacts: Cyprus Context: Cyprus’s Vassilikos FSRU, set to import LNG by mid-2025, sources from global suppliers (e.g., Qatar, U.S., Algeria). Russian LNG, which supplied 50% of EU imports in 2024, is less relevant for Cyprus, as its domestic focus is on power generation, not re-export. However, sanctions on Russian LNG could tighten Asian supply, indirectly raising prices for Cyprus’s imports if India and China compete for Middle Eastern or U.S. LNG.

Global LNG Prices: Russian LNG exports to Asia (China: 21%, India: smaller share) face logistical challenges, especially in winter, with EU transshipment bans (effective March 2025) extending shipping routes via the Suez Canal (63 days to China, 45 to India). This could reduce Asian LNG availability, pushing prices up. New U.S. and Qatari LNG capacities (2025–2027) may ease this, but not immediately. Geopolitical and Economic Considerations: India’s Response: India, sensitive to sanctions (e.g., halting Iranian oil imports), may reduce Russian oil purchases to avoid U.S. tariffs, especially with a $4 trillion economy and low per capita income ($3,000). It is diversifying to U.S. ($15–25 billion in energy imports planned), Middle Eastern, and Brazilian oil, but higher costs would fuel inflation and food price rises.

China’s Defiance: China, less likely to comply due to its economic leverage and domestic priorities (e.g., electric vehicle growth reducing oil demand), may continue Russian imports via dark fleet tankers and renminbi payments, bypassing Western systems. However, additional 25–50% U.S. tariffs could strain its economy, prompting partial shifts to compliant markets.

Russia’s Economy: Losing India and China as buyers would cut Russia’s oil revenue by 40% (EUR 4.74 billion in March 2025 alone at a $30 per barrel price cap), forcing deeper discounts or reliance on smaller markets (e.g., Turkey, Brazil). This would exacerbate Russia’s economic downturn but not collapse it immediately. Global Economic Fallout: Price Volatility: Sanctions would increase market volatility, with traders anticipating tighter supplies. A global fuel shortage could trigger a crisis, as Saudi Arabia and the UAE may not fully compensate for Russian losses.

U.S. Domestic Impact: Higher global oil prices could raise U.S. fuel costs, despite Trump’s push for energy dominance via LNG and oil exports. Domestic opposition may grow if exports prioritize foreign markets.

Cyprus’s Energy Mix: Cyprus, reliant on oil (85–90%) and importing LNG via the Vassilikos FSRU, would face higher LNG costs if Asian demand spikes. This could delay its transition to natural gas (0% currently, targeting 30–50% by 2030) and increase electricity prices, as oil remains dominant.

Mitigating Factors

Sanctions Enforcement: The effectiveness of secondary sanctions depends on enforcement. Russia’s shadow fleet and China’s evasion tactics (e.g., ship-to-ship transfers off Malaysia) have limited past sanctions’ impact. India’s partial compliance (e.g., rejecting sanctioned tankers) suggests selective adherence.

Market Adaptation: India and China’s rapid shift to Middle Eastern and African crude, and Russia’s ability to find alternative buyers (e.g., Turkey, Brazil), could temper supply losses. Long-term contracts may be exempt, reducing immediate disruptions.

Trump’s Flexibility: Trump’s tariff threats may be a negotiation tactic, with analysts doubting full implementation due to global economic risks. A targeted approach (e.g., penalizing only above-cap purchases) could limit price spikes by keeping Russian oil on the market.

Sentiment on X- I used Grok for the analysis and am cross-checking the reports, and will update as I get the data.

Posts on X reflect mixed views:

Some argue sanctions would skyrocket global oil prices, hurting the U.S. and allies, as India and China are unlikely to fully comply.

Others suggest India may align with the U.S. to avoid tariffs, while China’s defiance could escalate tensions, potentially collapsing Russia’s economy if both reduce imports.

Concerns exist about tariffs disrupting U.S.-India energy deals and global stability, with skepticism about Trump’s willingness to risk high domestic fuel prices.

These posts are inconclusive but highlight the perceived economic and geopolitical stakes.

Conclusion

Secondary sanctions on India and China for importing Russian oil and LNG could reduce global oil supply by 1.5–2 million bpd, pushing Brent crude to $90–100 per barrel by mid-2025, with LNG prices rising due to Asian competition. India would face higher inflation and import costs, while China’s resilience may limit compliance. All importing countries, like Cyprus, via its Vassilikos FSRU, would see elevated LNG import costs, delaying its gas transition.

However, Russia’s shadow fleet, alternative buyers, and potential U.S. leniency could mitigate impacts. The sanctions’ success hinges on enforcement and global market adaptations, with significant volatility risks and economic strain. I have covered the shadow fleet, and it has been very effective at avoiding sanctions. An estimated 1400 ships in the dark or shadow fleet have done quite well at keeping the Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil moving.

People seem to forget that Russia has been experiencing GDP growth due to its oil, natural gas, and LNG exports, while the EU, UK, and countries like Germany have been in decline.

The only real loser in this discussion is President Trump, as he was told from the start that he was negotiating from a position of strength, and he was not. There is a lot to that story, but what happens next is critical. The story has yet to be written, and the Democrats and Rinos are just waiting for him to fail. He should sit down with leaders like General Flynn and global geopolitical experts like George McMillan to get into the details of how to end this mess quickly.

Right now, it appears that the Democrats and Rinos are getting ready to run, and we will lose the House and Senate in the midterms. Just look at the inability of our Republican Congress to codify the DOGE fraud, waste, and abuse findings.

Buckle up, it is quite a time to be in the Energy News business.

Also, a shout out to all of our vets, heroes, and those who gave their all for our great country. And a heartfelt thank you to all of our subscribers. It truly makes a difference.