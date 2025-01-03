Thursday, January 2, 2025

8:46 PM

As President Trump prepares to take his new presidency in 18 days, there are some critical points that he needs to think about as he gets rolling. His team of Doug Burgham for Interior, Lee Zeldin for EPA and Chris Wright for the Department of Energy is a superstar team. President Trump's commitment to lower our energy prices in half in his first year will take some heavy lifting.

This article will revolve around the Jones Act. This single blight on our United States shipping has quite a history and has wartime exemptions that can be taken. It needs to be eliminated as it is known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920 and is a federal statute that regulates maritime commerce in the United States.