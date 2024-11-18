President Trump Taps Chris Wright

Daily Standup Top Stories

Michael Tanner: [00:00:11] What’s going on, everybody? Welcome into the Monday, November 18th, 2024, issue of the Daily Energy News. Beat Stand Up. Here are today’s top headlines. First up, Trump picks oil service boss Chris Wright as U.S. energy secretary. My. This is a great one. We will cover all that. Don’t worry, guys. Love that. Next up, U.S. breaks dependance on gasoline imports depending on what part of the country you’re located. Ooh, interesting. Interesting there. Next up, scholz. Not to be confused with. Friend of the show, Sergeant Schultz. Slots urges Putin to enter into negotiations with Ukraine in first phone call in two years. I’m glad his phone works. Next up, this one. I don’t know if this is parody or truth. We’ll let you, the listener, decide. China could lead climate fight if USA drops out. Interesting. They’re finally sticking in. China’s guy reveals Beijing’s four red lines to Biden’s duel. Then toss it over. I will quickly cover what happened in the oil and gas markets on Friday. It’s it’s the story of the day, guys. Weaker demand. Weaker demand leads to lower prices. More quickly. Look at rig counts. Drill, baby, drill. But we’re losing rig. We’ll cover all that. And then finally, we’ve got a little acreage swap of vintage goes ahead and sells their Uinta Utah Basin stuff and picks up more Canadian shale. We will cover all that. And a bag of chips, guys. As always, I am Michael Tanner, joined by Stuart Turley. Where do you want to begin? [00:01:40][89.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:01:41] Let’s start with Trump Picks oilfield Services boss Chris Wright as energy secretary. I’ll tell you what. Quote unquote. Chris Yeah. Chris has been leading technologist, an entrepreneur in energy, Trump said in a statement. He has worked nuclear, solar, geothermal, oil and gas. And most significantly, Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fueled American energy independence and transformed the global markets and geopolitics. I want to just share this for Chris Wright. Chris Wright is a rock star. And Michael, I met Chris years ago at Intercom and I sat through one of his first speeches there and I was like, whoa, wait a minute. He talks about ending energy poverty through the use of fiscal responsibility and fossil fuels and nuclear. Let’s use all the above. Have you heard me talk like that? Chris has been instrumental in how I talk on this podcast. And Chris right when he came on the podcast with a number that has gone through the roof. He is a rock star. Now, I’m going to say this, Chris right, is critical for Donald Trump’s ability to lower the consumer energy prices. And Chris Right. Will be a significant factor to all Americans in a lower energy price. Chris can do it. [00:03:12][91.6]

Michael Tanner: [00:03:13] Absolutely. This is an outstanding pick. When I heard his name floated a couple of weeks ago, I said, wait, is this true? Because this is Christmas in November, if true. You said it right there. Nobody better, in my opinion, understands the dynamics of how to actually regulate the energy business that Chris, right now something that’s a little bit you’d think the secretary of energy has is regulated. The oil and gas is not really it’s actually who has more effect on the energy business is ironically the Department of Interior, which is led by Doug Burgum. Now, what Trump has done in in what I think is a stroke of genius is the counsel of what is he calling it, the Council of National Energy, which is actually chaired by the secretary of interior, in which Chris Right. Will now sit on. So you’ve got both people, one who has more good judgment of the Department of Interior, has much better control over pipelines, which that’s really the big issue right now in the oil business. Yes, there’s some we need to fill up the SPR, which obviously that the Department of Energy does that. But really, from a nuclear standpoint, you should be much more thrilled that Chris Wright is in the Department of Energy than anybody else because he’s a big advocate of nuclear. You should be very thrilled if you’re in the oil and gas business because Doug Burgum is probably going to approve these pipelines like hotcakes, which is really the big key right now. It’s ending the regulation stalemate that we’re in right now. Both those guys are going to break. I love what Trump is doing right here. I mean, you couldn’t have picked could have picked anything better. I mean, you know, outside of maybe, you know, you know, his cabinet outside of a few picks, which we can talk about as though it is shaping out great. [00:04:47][94.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:04:48] Absolutely. And now here’s here is one thing. The EPA is also in this mix because the only way the way that he is really going to lower energy costs is get rid of energy, regulatory oversight and overreach. Where you throw in I believe it’s less that he has that used to that was. Running in is the governor for New York is the head of the EPA now. I mean, at it now you throw him in the mix. Holy smokes, Batman. You got Birmingham. You got Ray. You go. This is a Hall of Fame. This is like going to an may fight and having the winner of the fight do a Trump dance. Holy smoke. [00:05:29][41.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:05:30] Absolutely. All right. What’s next? [00:05:31][1.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:05:32] Let’s go to the next one. U.S. breaks dependance on gasoline imports. Hold on. Depending on what part of the country you’re located, this is an excellent Oilprice.com article. U.S. refiners saw their average earnings share declined $0.25 this past quarter from $4.75 per barrel in Q3 to four and $4.85 per barrel on Q3 2022. Nevertheless, the last shareholder returns remain very robust. Listen to this. At $5.2 billion in total. This is between the Laramie Marathon and Phillips 66. And when you talk about the importing of this, you talk about transit. Galante Importing. Now, where is this being imported from? Take a look. Brazil, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada and other others is California, and California is China and and all these other. So, you know, it just it’s pretty funny. Chinese overcapacity has become one of the key market trends. Yeah. Unbelievable. [00:06:40][68.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:06:41] Who would have thought California is bringing in oil, crude oil from not the United States. [00:06:46][5.1]

Stuart Turley: [00:06:47] Who would have thought? Well, yeah. Phillips, 66, is bailed out because of the grease ball. I mean, excuse me, Governor Newsom, regulatory overreach. Let’s go to the next story here. Michael Schultz, I see nothing urges Putin into negotiations with Ukraine on first call in two years. Michael, I’m going to brag on myself for half a second. I saw this. I called it. I said, you’re going to see an end to the war in Ukraine. You’re going to see the cheap Russian natural gas is going to be the only way Germany can re industrialize. You still have Nord Stream one pipeline of the four pipelines. One is still capable of being turned back on. You have all of this. Let’s look at this. Schultz Urge Putin to end the war. Russia could enter into serious negotiations with the road with the aim of achieving and lasting peace for Ukraine. What a crime scene. German media reported in October, Schultz was considering a phone call with Putin ahead of the next week G20 summit in Brazil. [00:07:52][64.6]

Michael Tanner: [00:07:52] Well, it’s here’s the thing. [00:07:54][1.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:07:55] They’ve got to refire their nukes. They got a yes. [00:07:57][2.3]

Michael Tanner: [00:07:57] I think we should all come to the negotiating table. I think that the interesting part about this is what were you do over the past two years? You really were sitting there like, I see nothing. Nothing. And now all of a sudden, boom, we got to jump on the phone. So again, it begs the question, what have you been doing for the last two years? And should the war in Ukraine come to an. Absolutely. We need to figure out a way to get this over with. But what’s already done is done. We can’t go back two years ago and stop this from happening. Maybe we should have tried that two years ago before hundreds of thousands of people died. Hundreds of billions of dollars were flushed down the drain, if only for this stagnate to continue. So we have to negotiate right now from where we’re at. You know, you could you know, reports are coming out that now the reason why everyone is freaking out is because there’s the involvement of these North Korean troops, which is a disaster, by the way. I mean, you want to talk about a humanitarian crisis. Now, Putin just throwing North Korean bodies at this is just not good. We need to bring an end to this war. And, you know, yes, we need Russia at the negotiating table. Maybe should have tried this two years ago. [00:09:02][64.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:09:03] Yeah, but the underlying current, there’s a couple underlying energy threads to this story. That is the green energy policies and the overreach of trying to do fiscally irresponsible energy policies. The UK has said, Hold my beer. Germany, you’re about to see the de-industrialisation under process in the UK. Well, let’s go to the next story, Michael. China could lead climate fight if the US drops out. Michael Cop, 29 is a disaster. You can’t buy this kind of entertainment. When you had one of the head of the Cop 29 hosting countries trying to do oil and gas deals, you can’t buy this kind of entertainment. Let me read you a couple quotes in here. However, the developed economy countries certainly believe that China should be contributing. The South African minister told Bloomberg, If it’s going to be the superpower, the global superpower may aspire to be, then it needs to show some leadership. The pace at which China will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions will be. Critical to reaching global targets Fight climate change, German climate envoy said this year. It’s a crock of crap. Cop 29 is now. I think that you’re going to see and Chris Wright has come out and said climate change happens naturally, but the way you combat it is flat out reducing your CO2. Through good energy policies and natural gas. That’s exactly what the United States has done. Again, as we’ve reduced our CO2 output by natural gas. China has done nothing. They are polluted their entire country. That’s why they want global outrages, because they’ve ruined the Chinese water tables and they are polluting and they don’t care. How can they be a leader in this? They can’t. [00:11:00][117.0]

Michael Tanner: [00:11:00] Well, no, they can’t and they won’t. But this is their. Speaking of what we’re going to talk about in the next article, this is part of their their 20 year plan to continue to undermine what we’re doing in the United States. There’s absolutely no way China, the largest importer of coal, the largest, quote unquote, largest importer of other fossil fuels, if you want to consider that climate, it is. I mean, they’re also the global leader in renewable energy investment, but they’re the leader. I mean, they’re this the world’s second largest economy, and their government controls the spending, a.k.a. they can spend their money on what they’re going to be the world’s leader on a lot of different stuff. So, you know, that’s like saying, you know, there’s some analogy I can’t come up with right now, but there’s an analogy that covers that. No doubt you’ve some. [00:11:40][39.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:11:41] Thoughts. [00:11:41][0.0]

Michael Tanner: [00:11:41] On that thought. But yeah, Cop 29 is becoming a disaster. Are we going to get you there? A cop? We got to get you one of these cops. I need you. [00:11:48][6.5]

Stuart Turley: [00:11:48] Guys. I’m too old because I would absolutely tell people what I think. And if I could walk up and see John Podesta, my goodness. Or Bill Gates there, I would have so much fun. Get them on a podcast. Okay, let’s go to Xi Reveal reveals Beijing’s four red lines that Biden and I heard President Xie tell Biden don’t don’t the Chinese warn the US president again trying to hold back the country’s economic development as two major countries. Neither China nor the United States should seek to remodel, according to the other one’s will suppress the other from so-called positions of strength or deprive the other of legitimate right to development as to maintain its leading status, Xie said a new Cold War should not be fought and cannot be won. Containing China is unwise, unacceptable and bound to fail. So this is the same guy that just put President Biden, which I would have done as well to possibly I just want to say this in the back row. And President Biden didn’t know where he was. So in all fairness, they they didn’t want the full depends up there in the front row. This is an embarrassment to the United States. [00:13:04][75.7]

Michael Tanner: [00:13:04] Well, you know, I think they’ve got they feel like they’ve got form, you know, 3 or 4 months before or what, three months before Trump takes office. They’re going to probably do all they can in order to assert their power. Now, it’s going to be interesting with this whole tariff talk on China, what happens because that, you know, one of the reasons China makes, you know, one of the reasons China’s able to develop so critically as a country is because the United States relies heavily on their imports. Now, with they 60% or whatever tariff Trump’s going to put on there. I mean, it’s going to make it’s going to be very interesting. You’re going to see prices at home rise, which means some, you know, we’re gonna have to cut somewhere else to balance out the price increase of everyday goods. You know, Trump’s talking about what if we get rid of the income tax to offset higher tariffs? That can work. If it works out to be net neutral, we’re good. But China’s going to suffer. China doesn’t want tariffs because most of the goods that they sell are sold. The United States. They will consume a lot of their own goods. [00:13:59][54.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:13:59] No. Now, this brings up the whole thing. Everybody’s saying, tariffs are bad to the consumers and it’s going to raise consumer prices. No, In 1913, 1912, before 1912, there was no income tax. And consumers the government was funded by basically, I believe it was less than 10% of GDP and tariffs. Tariffs funded the government. So once you got cutting the government slashing the government expenses, you can live off of tariffs and not impact consumer cost. Well, we’re going to have to. [00:14:34][34.6]

Michael Tanner: [00:14:34] Disagree on that. If we want to talk about what was going on 1913, we still had Jim Crow laws in. So what are we going to bring those back to to balance everything out of an argument? [00:14:42][8.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:14:43] The world is. [00:14:43][0.5]

Michael Tanner: [00:14:44] Still in. [00:14:44][0.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:14:44] 1900 is totally now. [00:14:46][2.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:14:46] The worst argument. The worst argument in the world is in 1900 we did this. So that means in 2025 we have to do this. [00:14:54][7.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:14:55] Reason I said that the reason I said that is the Fed. The Fed may get ended. [00:14:59][4.5]

Michael Tanner: [00:15:00] Yeah. All I’m saying is tariffs are they’re going to raise prices. We’re looking at a master’s degree in economics on the board. Right. I’m telling you, tariffs are going. To raise prices. Now, if price is raised by 15% and you cut the income tax at 15%, guess what? You’re net neutral. [00:15:15][15.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:15:16] Exactly. [00:15:16][0.0]

Michael Tanner: [00:15:17] But don’t don’t try to argue with. Don’t. Don’t try to gaslight the American people by saying, well, your prices won’t, right? They’re going to rise. It’s just a matter of where. Where are we going to pull the money from? [00:15:27][9.4]

Stuart Turley: [00:15:27] But if you offer the tax discounts for manufactured goods in the United States for the same product, people are going to buy the American brand. [00:15:36][9.3]

Michael Tanner: [00:15:37] Yes, but there’s not enough there’s not enough goods being made in America to where you can flip that like a switch. [00:15:43][6.0]

Stuart Turley: [00:15:44] It’s not a switch. [00:15:44][0.5]

Michael Tanner: [00:15:45] I know. So there’s going to at least be a period of higher prices. So you immediately have to do something on the back. And that’s all I’m saying. I’m not against tariffs in an ideal world. The problem is you have to understand, we talk about second order effects. It said it’s it sounds very nice. They tax China, lower the income tax. Well, what’s the second order effect of that? You see what I mean? And I know you can’t argue with me about. Well, back in 1914, like we did, it’s like, okay, well, that economy, it was a quarter hang on. [00:16:13][27.9]

Stuart Turley: [00:16:13] Because the financial systems are going to change. And when you take a look at the financial what got us here, Michael, you always have to look at history on how we got here. [00:16:25][11.5]

Michael Tanner: [00:16:25] Well, that now we it’s really the gold standard going off. The gold standard is what put us in the situation we are now. Exactly. But that’s got nothing to do with tariffs and whether tariffs raise prices. [00:16:33][8.2]

Stuart Turley: [00:16:34] No, I disagree, because once you get off of the gold standard, why was JFK killed? Hang on. I don’t. JFK. Ten days before he was killed. Put us on the silver standard. [00:16:45][11.2]

Michael Tanner: [00:16:46] Okay. What was going on there? Yes. You got anything else? [00:16:50][3.8]

Stuart Turley: [00:16:51] Not today on that one. Let’s go. Let’s get off of this discussion. [00:16:54][2.8]

Michael Tanner: [00:16:54] Yeah. Well, before we move over to oil prices, guys, we got to pay the bills for who's ever left listening.

Michael Tanner: [00:18:48] Let’s go ahead. Move on, guys. The markets markets are frothy right now. We’ve had some interesting stuff happen over the last couple days. I’ll go ahead and read top, you know, read some of these top line headlines. Markets not good. I on Friday here, S&P 500 dropped about 1.3 percentage point. Nasdaq was down 2.4 percentage points, two and ten year yields. You know, pretty, you know, went in the opposite direction. Two year yields were down one percentage points, ten year yields held flat. So the first time now we’ve got ten year. You’re right. You know, we’ve got ten year yields above two year yields, which means that spicy right there do spicy dollar index, fairly flat. Crude oil dropped about 2.4 percentage points, just above six, closed just above 67 at 6702, looks to open slightly below $67. Brant oil drop to 7129. That’s a one point drop, about 1.8% or 1.18 percentage points. Natural gas down to $2 and 80 or up to $2.82. That was up about 1.3 percentage points. We make LNG great again, our actual PE contract dropped about a percentage point based on that oil news. You know, pretty interesting. I mean, mainly what’s going on is, is there’s been some much more you know, we’ve been talking about China demand, China demand China demand will finally, I think on Friday, Thursday and Friday, we’re getting more information of some official Chinese demand dropping And. Mainly what you’re seeing is we did see on Friday that us, that Chinese oil refiners in October ran about 4.6% less crude on a year over year basis. Both the IEA and OPEC. So remember IEA, you know, they’re doom and gloom. They’ll tell you oil’s dad, peak oil happened four years ago. OPEC’s the opposite. Oil’s great big oil’s in 40 years. When they agree is when I take notes. And on Friday, they agree. Both down forecasting Chinese demand and both of them actually coming out and saying that supply might outstrip demand in early 2025, which again, we’re talking about a supply, a physical supply and demand commodity could continue to do that. We’re also looking, again, we talked about the tariffs on crude oil that could have or the tariffs on China, which could affect crude oil. We also are, you know, really thinking about what’s happening from the Fed rate cut standpoint. You know, the it’s looking less and less likely that a rate cut could come. You know, basically, you know, this is a friend of the show, Tim Schneider, Matador Economics. He came out in his note on Friday and said he wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t see a rate cut in December based upon some of the numbers. The Fed bank president of Boston, President Susan Collins. I didn’t rule out a December rate cut. She was on Bloomberg on Friday talking about this. But it doesn’t look it doesn’t look as it doesn’t look as if there’s going to be a rate cut 100%. There’s now debate, which is what you’re seeing reflected in these market numbers. So it’s very frothy right now, guys, from the standpoint of, you know, I think a lot of what we’ve been you know, we’ve definitely been gaslit into into pretending the economy is good when it really isn’t. There’s a reason why they raise their raising rates. It’s going to be even now more interesting with President Trump coming back into office. He’s slamming on the table to lower rates, lower rates. While the problem is the lower rates go, the more monied, the more money we fall. And the problem is we got to this point by printing a lot of money. So it’s really a catch 22. You you can’t cut your way to you can cut some, but you’re going to have to raise revenue somehow. And partly why I think that’s why he’s talking about tariffs. But now going back to the everyday American and the expense standpoint. So there’s a lot of stuff going on. There’s a reason why, in my opinion, he hasn’t come out and picked a Treasury secretary yet, because there’s this big internal debate in Trump world about what do we actually do to get the economy red starting again. And I think he’s got people on both sides in his ear. We saw on Twitter people were going crazy for for one side, the Cantor Fitzgerald, I forget his name, but he’s the CEO of Cantor. Fitzgerald is is who Ellen RFK and all them want. And then we’ve got the more obviously established pick. And again, the debate between who he’s going to choose is going to come down to what side of the argument he falls. And we did see going throw this image up here. We did see rig counts on Friday, dropped by one. So, hey, drill, baby, drill, I guess. But again with I think people are reacting to a and are starting to line themselves up for a lower oil price environment which in which you probably will see rig counts come down. We did see a drop of want. Canada dropped seven internationally. We did see them pick up three. That’s down 34 from a year prior. The only thing I saw Stu on Friday was Ovintiv. They did a little like acreage swap. They go ahead and pick up some core Montney assets, which is out of can, you know, Montney Shale, which is out of Canada. And this is an agreement to purchase 109,000 net acres and approximate about 70,000 BOE per day in the core Montney Shale there in Alberta for about 32. 7 billion or about 3.33 million CAD adds about, according to them, about 900 well locations. You know, I love how they put including 600 premium. And when they say premium, let’s go and take a look at the footnote here. A premium. Well, locations are defined as generally a greater than 35% internal rate of return at 55 WTI and to 50 or to 75 to you natural gas price. So apparently they got a lot of core stuff there and then approximately 300 upside locations and adds to their current Montney oil acreage. Give them about an extension of inventory of about 15 years. They’ve also, in the same process, reached an agreement to divest their Uinta assets over there in Utah for 2 billion. So they pick up, they basically are shifting around where their acreage is, which is interesting. I was actually talking to a buddy of mine who weeks ago about basically the Uinta Montney, not divergence, but where, you know, the thinking about why a company would want to dive into the Uinta when there’s actually a lot of stuff going on in Canada, which seems to be probably the low hanging fruit right now. I mean, most of the Permian is is leased up and drilled up, to be honest with you. If you’re going to go attack a bunch of this acreage, you’re going to pay a pretty, pretty premium penalty. Four point energy was the company that came in and actually bought those Uinta assets. And the interesting part about the Uinta is the roughly. Signing situation. He either goes to the West Coast and is refined down there or it’s trained all the way down to the Gulf Coast because it’s extremely waxy and there’s no actual refineries in the area that can do that. So your differential on a lot of this you went to stuff is huge. And as you remember, we saw Sam come in and by Axial Northern came in and swung a chunk of that off. Ovintiv was the last player in town with undeveloped acreage in the Uinta. Now, a lot of that is somewhat so is somewhat leased up. I don’t expect four point energy to be flooding in any time soon. But a really interesting flip here. I have a feeling we’re going to be doing a deal spotlight on this one. So hang tight there, guys. We will be dropping in some stuff there. But there’s a lot to dive into on this from the Ovintiv standpoint. But getting back, remember, Ovintiv used to be in Cana and Cana was huge up in the Bakken in Canada. So it makes sense that they end up moving back. That’s all I’ve got. Stu What else should we be worried about this week besides the JFK assassination? [00:26:07][438.7]

Stuart Turley: [00:26:08] Well, no, actually, take a look at RFK Jr as he’s eating McDonald’s. He’s posing in front of that on Trump Force One. And it is absolutely hysterical. You have Mike Johnson, the speaker of the House. You have his son, you have Trump, and then you have RFK Jr making healthy America healthy again, looking at a McDonald’s hamburger. Can I throw this away now that the photo op is done here? [00:26:32][23.4]

Michael Tanner: [00:26:32] I saw this meme. It was Nancy Pelosi on the phone and it said, buy beef, tallow stocks. Funny stuff, guys. All right. Who it that We will let you get out of here. Get back to work. Start your week. We appreciate you starting your week with energy news beat for Stuart Turley. I’m Michael Tanner. We will see you tomorrow, folks. [00:26:32][0.0][1557.5]