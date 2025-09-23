This was a fantastic speech at the UN today, and I want to highlight a few key points. As Melania and President Trump were arriving, he was able to visit with the President of Brazil and set up a meeting. However, the escalator then malfunctioned, and the teleprompter was not working.

So, he is able to stop a war with Brazil and then just went totally Trump on the UN with several key truth bombs. I have not laughed so hard in a long time.

Stopping the War in Russia and Ukraine -

President Trump was spot on, and they have been funding the war, and refused to stop buying refined products from Russian oil refined in India, or LNG, and the only thing it did was cause a financial collapse. One thing it did do was point out that Net Zero Energy Policies are beneficial for deindustrialization, and that the EU met its Paris Climate goals by adopting deindustrialization strategies to achieve Net Zero.

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil. But inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products. Which, as you know, I found out about two weeks ago, and I wasn’t happy. Think of it: They’re funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one? In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs which would stop the bloodshed, I believe very quickly. But, for those tariffs to be effective, European nations – all of you are gathered here right now – would have to join us in adopting the exact same measures. You’re much closer to this thing – we have an ocean in between, you’re right there. Europe has to step it up: They can’t be doing what they’re doing. They’re buying oil from Russia while they’re fighting Russia. It was very embarrassing to them when I found out about it, I can tell you that. They have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia; otherwise, we’re all wasting a lot of time. So, I’m ready to discuss this, we are going to discuss this today with the European nations all gathered here. I’m sure they’re thrilled to speak about it, but that’s the way it is. I like to speak my mind and speak the truth."

The Green Scram and Trump Was Right About Everything"

We have been trying to discuss the high cost of the green energy transition, only to be censored for publishing the truth. I cannot believe he says, “If you don’t get away from the Green Energy Scam, your country is going to fail.” He also adds the migrant issue in there as well.

President Trump was right when the Germans laughed at him for saying they did not have long-term contracts on natural gas, and it would come back to haunt them. He has a way of being right about things.

The next big thing is pharmaceuticals and bio-weapons. Watch for some new announcements regarding COVID and other biological weapons. The RMNA is a bio weapon that will be addressed.

As we look to budgeting and investing in the next levels of the grid, we must consider China’s potential manufacturing collapse that may be on the horizon. Can President Trump get our manufacturing online before China’s economy collapses?

Today, I wrote “Is China’s Debt Bomb About to Explode, and What Is the Impact on Global Markets?”. China is offloading a large quantity of inexpensive goods worldwide, primarily to maintain stability and prevent economic stagnation. It is not sustainable. They have been at the forefront of the manufacturing and ensuring that, through the Belt and Road initiatives, they would maintain control of the manufacturing. That is close to backfiring, and financial failure is imminent. When countries experience a financial collapse, they often resort to war to maintain power. Buckle up and be on the lookout for potential false flags.

Uncontrolled Migration around the world.

President Trump was on fire, and I loved his discussion on uncontrolled mass migration that they were sponsoring. Of course, we funded it through our corrupt USAID, Democrats, and even Republican leaders.

He does not hold back any punches.

Consider the money that the Biden and Obama-led administration spent on the open border, and the fact that we now have a better understanding of how it was done.

We are not out of the woods yet, but we are getting closer to the edge of the forest. We can see how the corruption was implemented, and we can now monitor to ensure it is ended.

You have to really look at the money. As of today, President Trump still has Billions that he has not released to the UN, and I hope that we cut our support of the UN totally until they can be gutted of corruption.

How we defund and end the UN is a good question, but I would even throw the Fed onto that pile, as they have both almost brought the United States to its collapse.

If it weren’t for President Trump’s leadership, we would be at war or in a total fiscal collapse in the dark, as our grid would have already failed. And I personally think he may have cut the teleprompter so that he could be brutally honest in his speech.

I can’t stress enough the importance of taking an inventory of your company's energy usage and having a plan for survival in the event of a grid collapse. Take that same attitude to your home and family. Have a plan, and get ready to be the shining light in your neighborhood.