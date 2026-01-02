Powering America's Industrial Resurgence: Navigating the Challenges of Grid Reliability and Security

Jerry James, President of Artex Oil Company and an Executive Committee Member of Shale Crescent USA, stops by the Energy News Beat Podcast to share insights on the reindustrialization of the United States. With new electricity demands from AI, Data Centers, and the reindustrial movement from the Trump Adminstration, backed by huge investments from other countries, the United States is where companies and governments are looking to invest.



The trend that Jerry brings up that is so critical is the need for manufacturing to be placed near the power source, and Natural Gas is crucial for manufacturing. Jerry is also spot on, as he points out that you "Can Not Break the Grid" when adding massive amounts of energy sources. It has to be done correctly. As Stu Turley has pointed out, the Grid has to obey the laws of physics and fiscal responsibility.



Key Topics include:

The growth of China's electricity production and its implications for the US in terms of national security and the AI race. The transcript discusses how China has surpassed the US in electricity production and how this is a national security concern.

The reliability and affordability of the US electricity grid. The transcript discusses a Department of Energy study that projects a hundredfold increase in blackouts by 2030 if the current grid is not improved. It also discusses the impact of the 2022 Texas blackouts.



The history of energy shortages in the US, particularly the natural gas shortages in the 1970s, and the lessons that can be applied to the current situation.

The connection between US manufacturing jobs and energy production. They discuss how US manufacturing jobs have declined in parallel with declines in US oil and gas production.



The growth in demand for natural gas and electricity, particularly from industrial and AI-related sources, and the challenges in meeting this growing demand.



The challenges in expanding the US energy infrastructure include the time and investment required to build new pipelines and power plants, as well as the regulatory and market structure issues that have hindered this expansion.



The energy advantages of the Appalachian region (Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania) in natural gas production present opportunities for industrial growth and reindustrialization.

To win the AI race, you have to wind the Power Race.

One critical part for the Trump Adminstration in the growth of Natural Gas.

We need a 3 billion cubic feet per day increase in the next five years. That is huge, and nobody is investing or talking with the oil companies.

To revitalize manufacturing, you have to look to low-cost energy.

Check out all the great work at the Shale Crescent USA https://shalecrescentusa.com/



Thank you for stopping by the podcast, Jerry! Your insights are critical to our United States industrial resurgence. - Stu

This is the first podcast from the Energy News Beat team in 2026, and it will help set the course for a great year. We ended 2025 with fantastic numbers, and FeedSpot ranked the Energy News Beat Podcast #3 globally in the top 70 Energy Podcasts to listen to. We want to thank all of our great guests, listeners, subscribers, and patrons.



We have a full lineup of CEOs in the Energy Space. Let us know if you need to get your story in front of our massive audience.

