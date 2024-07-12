(Bloomberg) — The global artificial intelligence frenzy is driving demand for energy-intensive data centers, which could end up being a factor that boosts sales of green debt in the U.S., according to Morgan Stanley.
Sales of ESG-linked bonds in the U.S. have plunged over the last few years as Republicans push back on ESG investing and investors fret ove…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.