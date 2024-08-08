Energy industry executives fear the switch to renewables could leave areas struggling to keep lights on by 2028.
National Grid executives have warned of blackouts before the end of the decade unless the South East pays more for power than other regions. [emphasis, links added]
In private conversations with the energy industry, executives from the Grid’s E…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.