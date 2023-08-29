Poland is filing a lawsuit against “authoritarian” EU climate policy
The EU Commission is increasingly trying to transform the EU into a centralized federal state and to establish itself as an authoritarian central government. In doing so, they are apparently hanging on the leading strings of the powerful industrial lobbyists active in Brussels and on Washington, as the attempt to appoint a US citizen and big-tech lobbyi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.