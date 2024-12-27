Pipeline Diplomacy: Energy as a Geopolitical Weapon

In the Energy News Beat – Conversation in Energy with Stuart Turley, talks with George McMillan about the geopolitical complexities surrounding natural gas pipelines, energy politics, and the strategic maneuvers of global powers. Key points include the U.S. and NATO's efforts to counter Russian influence by controlling pipeline routes and trade barriers, the impacts of energy dependency on European deindustrialization, and the tensions between sea and land power strategies. George McMillan highlights the importance of integrated geostrategic and economic models to predict rational actions by global players like Russia and China, emphasizing the need for informed decision-making in U.S. foreign policy. The conversation underscores the critical role of energy politics in shaping international relations and the importance of nuanced understanding in governance.

George McMillan [00:00:07] The United States has a bunch of problems. Russian oil and gas. The cheapest form of energy. So whichever industrial power centers that they connect to by pipeline, we'll have industries that prosper and basically put everybody else out of business. Russia being in the heartland of Central Asia. Chinese energy integration is so much more cost competitive globally that the other industrial power centers are probably going to have to also integrate. Japan's been having energy production in the Sakhalin Islands. Germany had the Nord Stream pipeline, but they also had the South Stream pipeline going through the Black Sea. And wherever there is a Russian or Chinese infrastructural project, there happens to be war, tension, color, revolutions all the way around Eurasia. That is causing a big problem for the United States and losing its allies. And also whoever integrates then pays in rubles. And then there's nobody to support our $34 trillion in debt and everything just collapses.

Stuart Turley [00:01:07] Hello, everybody. Welcome to the Energy News Beat podcast. My name's Stu Turley President and CEO of the Sandstone Group. There is a lot going on. This is about the third or fourth in a series that we've got going on with George with Geo Street Strategic Consulting. And I mean, it is a lot of fun. But I'll tell you what's even wilder is when you sit back and take a look. We just had the election With the election. President Trump has learned a lot from his first go around, and that is the transition team is now being funded entirely privately and it looks like it is off. I am 300% pic with 90% of the folks he's picking out there. Absolutely phenomenal. But as we get ready for this, this show today is going to be around Syria and the post-Cold War Eurasian natural gas wars. But we are also going to be talking to George about some critical pieces of the puzzle that President Trump's team in energy, in education and in the war colleges and in the universities need to end. So we're going to bring that up. George, thank you for stopping by again.

George McMillan [00:02:26] Yeah, thanks. Yeah, I was just looking at the at that Financial Policy Council clip that you played. Yeah, there's wars going all the way around Eurasia and it's over natural gas. We did several videos on that. I have several very long slide sets on Russian, Russian natural gas and geopolitical realignment. The Russian overland logistical supply supply route breakout, strong strategic plan. We did. We did other papers on the yeah, the foreign policy coup slide said that mega slides that that we're going to be doing we're going to be going over that as things in our in our series here going forward react to this this the topic of Syria because it continues that that clip I just did where there's tension and conflict and wars all around Eurasia and is trying to stop Russian or Chinese natural gas or in this case, they want to promote the Qatar to Turkey natural gas pipeline. I think. Go down to slide. Yeah, there you go. Yeah. That since the pipelines don't exist yet, this is just somebody made that just to get the concept across. Right. Qatar is the Sunni country. Saudi Arabia is is is Sunni, Jordan is Sunni. Until you get to Syria, then that's a Shia country. And then Turkey is a Sunni country. So they want to eliminate Bashar al Assad. And in Syria. So the pipelines go all the way from all through all the way through Sunni controlled territories into Europe. All right. Why is that an issue? It's an issue for several reasons. We're bringing it up today because Trump promised he wasn't going to allow Nord Stream to go through and he was going to stop the war in Ukraine and prevent the war in Iraq. Well, right. The the Cold War was about the was about the sea powers, U.S. and U.K. controlling all the maritime choke points. The after the Soviet Union collapsed. It's about controlling all the riverine and terrestrial choke points to cut off Russian natural gas. So the recent attack on Turkey, the recent attack from Turkey is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. It's coming down and attacking homes Aleppo and Hama. And it just so it's just, you know, this blitzkrieg of an attack which takes a lot of training, a lot of preparation and a lot of equipment, somebody trained and equipped them and gave them a lot of ammo to do this push. And it's after Trump's election. What? The neocons are in a jam. Because they, like we did on our Russian natural gas and geopolitical realignment papers, you know, almost a year ago. Right. They've cut Germany off from affordable Russian natural gas. The play then was to either reroute natural gas through Turkey, I mean, through through Iran, or they're hoping that Russia would completely destabilize in the last two decades and it strengthened rather than destabilize. They wanted to spread it out. They wanted to split up into republics and oblast. On the show, YouTube channel Unheard, they did a really good video on how that might happen or how one guy predicted that would have occurred. So if you go on that channel and see an hour long video on that topic exclusively, but we're just saying here, they either wanted Russia to completely collapse so you could send the Russian natural gas north of the Caspian Sea into Europe or the or the Trans Caspian pipeline to Azerbaijan through Georgia and into Europe, either through Turkey or. Well, Fiona Hill did a paper back in 2004 for Brookings to send it over the over to Vargas or Burgas, Bulgaria and to Europe. Right. Whole idea of cutting Russia off from natural gas and then getting an alternative supply from not Russia has been a theme of of the post-Cold War era. And especially why Because what we were talking about, you know, global war on terror. We're talking about General Wesley Clark's statement that there's a foreign policy coup. It's going to be seven countries in five that are going to take over. We're already in Afghanistan, so it's a total of eight countries in geographical order not to order. That he mentioned was Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan, and then Libya. Sudan and Somalia and North Africa will go over that towards the end of the slide set. But right now we're talking about Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan. And then remember, the Arab Spring was taking over the rest of the countries in North Africa, plus Jordan and Saudi Arabia. So the plan was really well to go from regime change to destabilization during the Brzezinski Stansfield Turner era to regime change, nation building during global war on terror, which failed. Then with the pull out of Afghanistan, it's back to the Brzezinski era regime change destabilization programs. So even the Arab Spring was part of that. That's in the Menaka Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia, the Menaka in Europe. It was to move the EU and NATO's eastward, to erect huge trade tariff barriers and non-tariff trade barriers because they want to take over the whole European peninsula and block Russian trade so they can't. So Russia can't trade its natural gas for wealth and rebuild their military and rebuild their economy. Right. And if they keep the old trilateral commission of, you know, Rockefeller in 1973 of getting North America, improving the alliance between North America, Western Europe and Japan. So the Western European narrow program that with Lord is May he was talking to when it started to keep the Soviet Union or Russia now out of Europe, to keep Germany down in Europe and to keep the United States in Europe.

Stuart Turley [00:08:27] Okay. Can I ask this question? Because this is relative to this week. This past week, Chancellor Olav with Germany called Putin three times and said he's really having a discussion on possibly getting some of the Nord. There's still the one Nord Stream pipeline that's in existence. And he was the de-industrialization has happened to Germany and they are going to get cheap Russian gas or they're going to finish de industrializing, which means he gets voted out.

George McMillan [00:09:04] Right. The I did the I did videos back with Nord Stream collapsed and I write about it on Telegram. The the the AfD and the populist movements were increasing in Germany with the as you know during the fall right it was going to get cold and the energy prices are going up. Russia wasn't collapsing. So yes the and then all of a sudden, you know, the Nord Stream, you had the explosion. So somebody wanted to keep the democratic process from occurring in Germany. And it happened it happened to blow up. Right now, it doesn't matter where Russian natural gas pipelines blow up in Russia, outside of Russia, they want to stop a few things. They want to stop Russian gas, natural gas going to Western Europe because they want to stop the what I call the die member integration and then be they want to stop Western Europe. It really matter. It really is Germany from pain and ruin. Wolves and Nancy leaving the Western Trilateral Alliance. Right. And we did videos on on the Kenyans original Firepower Center doctrine. I think that's. Well, I'll explain that on that, too. Okay. Okay. Yeah, There you go. Okay. The original Kenyan Firepower Center doctrine. Was the United States in position number one, connected to Western Europe. And position number two on this map. And the first island chain strategy in position number three. And this one includes Japan and South Korea, but also Taiwan and the Philippines today. Whatever the first island chain strategy is. Got it. That was Kennan's 1947 Long Telegram and its 1950 X article. It started out as something else, but it ended up on as depicted by these firepower centers. It kind of evolved over time into that. The Trilateral Commission of David Rockefeller in 73 was focused on keeping the United States alliance of of the three powers, possibly peeling China off, which is massively backfired, as Brzezinski in the Grand Chessboard talks about. That totally backfired. China has integrated with Russia. So as John Lewis Gaddis and Kennan argued and Matlock also recently, well, they died, but well, Gaddis is still alive. That pushed China and Russia together and moving NATO's east and then starting proxy wars and color revolutions all around Eurasia is to block Russian natural gas. Because like I said in the opening clip, Russia and China are already integrated with power of Siberia, one for the past several years. Right. And that pipeline, there's more oil fields, oil and gas fields feeding into that pipeline system. So it's getting stronger. Yep. China is having an economic downturn because of gross mismanagement with the Evergrande collapse, and they've got other problems. Right. So they can't pursue the Yamal power of Siberia to plan. But Russia is trying to push that themselves. The China was trying to push the cheaper plan of having Russian natural gas tie into the pipeline system in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. But Russia doesn't want to go for that because they're selling the same product. Yeah. Okay. So Russia wants to route it through Mongolia and then down into Urumqi and then feed into the Chinese natural gas pipeline that way. So there are natural gas stays completely separate from the Caspian Sea region, right? Yes. Because they probably think that they're going to get cheated that way. But yeah.

Stuart Turley [00:12:40] There's a strength in bypassing that system for longevity of not being attacked.

George McMillan [00:12:46] Right. The yeah, the well, the the U.S. Office of Security Cooperation has a major presence in Uzbekistan. So that's why yeah, that's why Russia is trying to avoid Tashkent by all means necessary. Yeah that's yeah, that's a that's occurred there. I was watching what was it. American Satrap has a really good geopolitical channel on YouTube and he was going over the Zbigniew Brzezinski grand chessboard trying to access Central Asia through Georgia, which they did the color revolution and Georgia earlier. Now it's been reversed to get to Azerbaijan to build the Trans Caspian pipeline into Turkmenistan, to get into Uzbekistan, and then well, then to all the states you're trying to access oil, all the oil and gas and ship it to Europe where it doesn't go to Russia. So, yeah, that's why you get into the the whole problem now is that the AfD is rising in power. The more energy prices go up and the more the industrialization process increases in Germany. And then for that, and when you get into Austria, they're still buying Russian natural gas through the Bruce Brow pipeline. But I think that ends in a few months. I think once that contract ends, I think Russia is going to want it renegotiated in rubles. Right. Then the problem is they're going to go wait, I guess or maybe wait, maybe it already negotiated in rubles.

Stuart Turley [00:14:13] I know the Ukrainian is a contract is coming up in December. And I think that the Ukrainian contract coming up in December is one of the key reasons that I think that that phone call was going on with the chancellor, because if they don't renew that contract, then they have then I'm sure Putin is going to want it in rubles. And that's going to change the whole dynamic of that pipeline.

George McMillan [00:14:41] Yeah. So, yeah, we're not following the slides at all, but who cares? Yeah. You know, it's weird the way that they go the North. So what about if once you get natural gas into into Germany, it goes to the whole German speaking world? It goes to.

Stuart Turley [00:14:56] Exactly.

George McMillan [00:14:57] This is fine in Austria. From there they can reverse forward to all the Slavic countries. Yep. So there really. So then it's not just 1 or 2 countries exiting the petrodollar and paying in rubles. You're talking about eight, eight, nine, ten, 11 countries massively exiting the petrodollar. Now, okay. The United States then slapped heavy sanctions on Russia. So now they've kind of made that a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Stuart Turley [00:15:23] Well, today or yes, yesterday on ex President Trump put out and said about BRICs and said if any company country is trying to eliminate the U.S. dollar as the main currency, we will not support it and tariffs will be to be subjected to it. So this is very telling on the new Trump plans as far as that and that it seems like the neo cons and it's kind of surprising that he would be that. We wouldn't be here if the neo cons did not weaponise the U.S. dollar in sanctions as bad as they did.

George McMillan [00:16:05] Right. And they they weaponized the dollar. But they say that Putin shouldn't weaponize gas. Exactly. It's our testing personality, character projection. It's unbelievable. And they're creating circumstances under which, you know, you have a self-fulfilling prophecy. That's bad.

Stuart Turley [00:16:23] Exactly. And so President Trump, God bless him, is trying to stand up for the U.S. dollar. And that changed this whole week in changed because I felt that this weekend would have allowed the contract to be renegotiated for Chancellor Arcilla of Germany and then it would have been renegotiated in still the U.S. dollar out of that Ukraine coming out of that across Ukraine. I don't see that that's going to happen now.

George McMillan [00:16:55] This is what I what I want to get into in the end, the sea power versus land power slide set that we get into next time, right, is, you know, Trump is in a is in a predicament now because he is he wants to stop. He wants to stop the forever wars and he wants to stop Nord Stream. And so now now how is he going to supply Russia with natural gas? What I've been talking about is Germany. Why they why the neocons want war with Iran so much as they need to destabilize that to access the Caspian Sea oil. And then the other play is how to get the Qatar pipeline through. So today's communication is more to do with the with the Qatar to Turkey pipeline. Okay. Because if you have. Yeah. Okay. Yeah. So yeah, you get to the problem of. Yeah, the short answer is, you know, Europe is collapsing due to high energy costs. And yeah, the five eyes have cut Russia off, so now they've got to solve that problem. Yeah. Go down to the next slide. Okay. Yeah. So there's the Russian six power center doctrine where, yeah, if Russia extends its natural gas to Germany, I have, I have this going into a geographical order. It can't send us pipelines over to India because the Tapi pipeline, Tapi, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India pipeline. That Conoco survey. I know that was like 40 years ago now or something, right? Yeah. That never went through because it's, it's too unstable of an area that was planned. Well. Zation goes both ways. A bunch of people are trying to destabilize that for multiple different reasons. So then China, Russia and China have already integrated with power Siberia one then UN power center. Number five, the Sakhalin Oil fields. Oil and gas fields are mostly offshore, have been very productive, and Russia built its pipelines all the way down to the southern end of Sakhalin Island. And Japan built its pipeline network all the way up to the northern end of Kaido Island. So that pipeline was about to go through. And then the Ukraine war started well, the year I'm sorry, the Euromaidan revolution started in the heavy pressure to block these pipelines, started to kick into play in the 2014 era because just before that and then 2011 to 2014 era, the South Stream pipeline was stopped. Eric Schmidt You know, the one going from no risk era area, right in Russia to Bulgaria, that pipeline was stopped by 2014. Heavy. Well, the Bulgarian elected elections were heavily influenced. Right? Shinzo Abe wanted to complete the the pipeline from Sakhalin undersea to Hokkaido Island. And heavy diplomatic pressure occurred there. Then later on, he was assassinated.

Stuart Turley [00:19:42] Oops, 2014.

George McMillan [00:19:43] Also 2014 to 2016. Putin was also negotiating a Korean Pipeline Peninsula project to go from Vladivostok down to Pyongyang to Seoul and then to Pusan all the way down. So that. Was being discussed and having diplomatic pressure stop that. So you start to see with the other maps that we did, the pipeline network going from all the Russian oil and gas fields. And in the next slides that we're going to get is more as more of those pipeline and map picture. But here we just want to get across the natural. The natural gas pipelines is so much cheaper. Whoever is connected to it is going to be way more cost effective. Yeah, I call that a dime integration. That's diplomatic, infrastructural, informational, military, economic. So that's the acronym. But it flows as far as the more infrastructure, you're integrated with someone. And the more informationally integrated. So you're talking about transportations and communication infrastructure, right? Then the more economically you're tied to them, then the more diplomatically you're tied to them, then the more militarily you're tied to them. So it is the whole alliance structure. Yeah. You got your Daniel Yergin book up there. You said you talked to him.

Stuart Turley [00:21:00] I talked to him several times while he was interviewing David Blackman on the energy question. And I was fortunate enough to produce those. And Daniel Yergin, is that cool, Cat? I read the book. It's pretty amazing.

George McMillan [00:21:13] Yeah. So I try to post as many book because this is energy news. Be that I'm not the only one talking about this.

Stuart Turley [00:21:21] No, you're not. You're the only one, though, that is putting all the pieces of the puzzle together. That is just amazing.

George McMillan [00:21:28] Yeah. Okay. Yeah. There's a picture of Daniel Yergin. Yeah. So I'm adding the sea power versus land power strategy because, yeah, we need to do a series of videos on on the Fox News people because the Fox News anchors because they, they keep up this this just it's a stupid it's a really a childish narrative that that Putin is attacking for no reason. He attacked Ukraine for no reason. Everything he's crazy. He needs a psychological exam. Well, no, If you look at oil fields and pipeline maps and understand the geopolitics and an integrated and an economic geopolitics military integration method, the kind that I do, well, then it's like, no, this is just it's all about energy and logistical supply routes.

Stuart Turley [00:22:15] Yep. They are getting it wrong. Yeah, absolutely.

George McMillan [00:22:19] Wrong. And then what we were talking about, if you look at, well, does Tulsi Gabbard or Joe Camp, the Tier one Isa operator, the special Forces operator, we'll call it that. I don't know. I don't know what. Okay. So or Lieutenant Colonel Scott Mann on that on the on there, Sean Ryan. Joe. Yeah. None of them really understand. None of them have the big geostrategic picture as far as the land power encirclement versus the sea power encirclement versus land power over land, logistical supply route integration strategies. Right. So if the sea powers are trying to encircle the Russian heartland and Mackinder theory to cut off Russian oil and natural gas, well, then Russia's breakout strategy is to send us send US supplies through overland logistical supply routes. In this case is pipelines. So then what? What's the sea power going to do? Now they got to go on land and control the riverine choke points and the and the terrestrial choke points. Okay. Very good. Hear you. What I mean by terrestrial choke points is you want to control the the land bridges between two bodies of water. So in this case, the Caspian Sea would be a maritime choke point, along with along with the Black Sea. Right. Russian choke points would be the mountain ranges in this case, as well as the carcass mountain range and the pass going going from Azerbaijan, Balochistan, Azerbaijan. I can't read the map there. I did pull that one from memory. I've actually travel back and forth there to basically look at it. Right. To actually start controlling these valleys as terrestrial choke points, because the this is where the Baku to Tbilisi pipelines pass through and then go down to Turkey all the way to, say, horn or or across the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits. So those are other land bridge, you know, terrestrial choke points. So when I talk about the Cold War era, the the West controlled the maritime choke points. And then once the Soviet Union collapsed, moving NATO's eastward is all about controlling terrestrial and riverine choke points because they moved Naito in put higher tariffs on Russian natural gas and all goods because they want they want to choke off trade of Central Asia from going east and make it all go west. So you want to control terrestrial and riverine choke points in a nonmilitary application. You do that with trading blocs and tariff trading barriers and non-tariff trading barriers. Right? The example that I use in a military operation. We'll do I have another slides that will take a while for us to get through because we got so many slides I have to do right now. Military operation. Vietnam is a great example because you're controlling from highway along Route nine to Case on into Don to Bonn and Savannakhet Lao. So you have the Pacific, you have the Navy on the Pacific, and you wait and then you have the Thai, you know, U.S. backed Thai Marines and Coast Guard and Border Patrol on the Thailand part of the Mekong. And you're trying to cut off the Ho Chi Minh Trail by controlling the mountain passes between Vietnam and Lao. Right. And to do that, you're going to use the Army, Marines, Navy SEALs and the Thai Riverine forces to control your maritime choke points out in the Pacific to the land choke points along Route nine to the Mekong. So that's a good example of how of how the Wall Street investment class, we're talking about ADM, ADM Harriman and the Dulles brothers and among others. Right. Controlling Oasis and the military industrial complex. And you're talking about using the whole analyst class of Wall Street to communicate to the analyst class and the Pentagon and the intelligence agencies to then control the executive branch agencies, the intelligence community, institutional hierarchy and the military hierarchy. So there's different examples of how this occurs, because in general, Wesley Clark's foreign policy coup, he said, is true but doesn't explain how it works. So we're going to go into that detail in the next one. But this is aimed at the neocons want a quick and dirty solution to supplying Germany with natural gas before the AFC Games, before the elections in the spring of next year. I think they are right. And in Germany, I'm I'm a political science junkie, but I can't remember exactly when all the election cycles are right. So they have to go back up to the cut our pipeline or go up the slide set to. Yeah. So in this case, all of a sudden HTC has enough supply to all of a sudden start racing down towards Damascus and they really caught the Syrian army off guard and made big huge gains right Go to the go to the cut or pipeline map so people can see what the objective is. The objective. Okay. So just so the viewers can watch their trying, they need Qatar is a Sunni country. Saudi Arabia is Sunni, Jordan is Sunni. So they got no problem getting a pass there. You get into Alawite, Shia Syria. And then what the Iranian strategic plan is, is to reach out the Shia crescent to control all this, all the Shia areas. So I don't have a Sunni Shia map up here, but the Shia live along the Iraqi border and all the way down to Persian Gulf border through Bahrain and Doha. And even the Saudi get oil and gas fields near Dammam or all that's actually in a Shia area. And then all the way down through all the way coming around into Yemen and up through Jeddah. So Iran has been trying to unite with the Shia Arabs and circle the Arabian Peninsula and the Sunni Arabs. So the Sunni Arabs have then tried to encircle Iran and control them from the Afghanistan side. This has been going on since 79 very, very intensely. It's been going on forever. But I'm just going from the Iran Iranian revolution in 78, 79 to the Grand Mosque revolution and November December of 1979, because then they started supply or they started uniting with Zia ul Haq in Pakistan to build a radical mass in the Pashtun areas because the Pashtun are six of the ten lost tribes of Israel. So the Arabs, the sons of Ishmael, want to unite with the sons of Isaac that followed the right prophet path in their mind and encircle encircle the Shia Persians who they think are multiples or polytheists is what they call them. It's not true. Islam is. That's what sloppy Wahhabis think, right? So this Sunni versus Shia battle is going on, going all over the place over the past intensely since 1979. So in this case, the Sunnis want to block. Well, Saddam Hussein had a block because he had a secular Baathist government. Same thing with Hafez al-Assad and Bashar al-Assad. There are secular they wanted to have they didn't want to get involved in the Sunni versus Shia thing. But now since Saddam Hussein is gone, because if they're going to block cut off Russian natural gas, they need to resupply it with Iraqi oil and gas. But they couldn't get rid of Bashar Assad. So now they're trying to get it. Trying to do it again. And yeah, if you go up to the to the map, enter in in Turkey above. Yeah. Go up. One story to go back and forth. Yeah. This attack is is a Sunni group so it's supported by is Western backed and Turkish backed. Because they want to get rid of Assad because Turkey can make a lot of money by breaking in that pipeline. And then that solves the neocon problem of supporting the whole of government before after.

Stuart Turley [00:30:30] See, that's what happened last year when Turkey announced that they were going to be the natural gas center, pipe center trading block of the world out there. They announced that last year. And this all now makes sense. You know, as it is, this is rolling through because that is a very powerful thing. Now, let me ask this, because the neo cons do want it still trading in U.S. dollars just to keep funding their trillions of dollars of debt. They think it's better to allow Iraq and Qatar and all those to sell those through these pipelines rather than the Russian pipeline. Correct. Did I say that correctly?

George McMillan [00:31:14] Right. Yeah. We're going to do well in the next videos. We're going to go over why that is.

Stuart Turley [00:31:18] This is this is amazing to me. Now, here's the key thing that we're talking about on this. And this really hit me, George, is that our incoming president is not a he's not aware of some of these finer nuances when he's looking at these things. And that's what Trump does best, is that he looks at his people and he says, go forth and do this. None of those people have your knowledge of what's going on in there, Correct? I mean, that's this is a frightening thing for me when I'm over here looking at now, I do want to say this capital. I am so happy that he is in here. And I notice the Dr. Patel cashes. Dad was very happy about that and says if any Senate members do not approve my son, all the Patels in the U.S. or go on strike and that'll that'll hurt. I like him. I think that that is when I'm for. But we need the cash Patels out there. We need the like the Chris writes of the world of the Energy Department to understand the pipelines. We need them to have this knowledge and even the Education Department to recreate the war colleges and things. This is critical that this is not anywhere near the president right now.

George McMillan [00:32:45] Right. I mean, the people and I shared this with, you know, are, as far as I know, aren't going to be included. But yet President Trump is getting people that from personal experience know which deep state actors to get rid of.

Stuart Turley [00:33:01] Please. Okay. All right. Get rid of them.

George McMillan [00:33:03] Yeah, So he's got that. But then you have to replace them with people that are actually.

Stuart Turley [00:33:09] That know what's going on.

George McMillan [00:33:11] Right, Mike? Mike Vance has just some great videos of he correlates to censorship in Eastern Europe with them blocking the pipelines. He did that part. He's done excellent shows on that, especially on the Sean Ryan show, but he's done in other places. He's really great on it. He might have a copy of one of my slides, says, I'm not sure because he he started talking about after that he started talking about it's not defending Ukraine. It's it's an offensive against Russia. So I did I think somebody did send him my my slack could be true or he got or.

Stuart Turley [00:33:44] Make it makes sense that he that he did. Now when we sit back and take a look George we've got several more videos coming up but Naito was as we talked about, the Fox News folks not understanding the the thing that we sit back and take a look a Baryshnikov and Reagan. Reagan promised there would be no Naito expansion like you just described. The other eight countries that were added in 8 to 10 or whatever have been added in intentionally to choke Russia. But the bodies that are being piled up on the side are Germany. All the other countries are being d industrial d industrialize because of the neo cons trying to run this thing.

George McMillan [00:34:35] It is both, right? The other I mean I did this on that my old Felix Rex videos. I wasn't, you know as well-polished as I am now as far as the theories. But you know, since day one, I was talking about, you know, the purpose of moving the EU eastward is to put a tariff for trading barrier because yeah. In military operations you. Cover maritime riverine and terrestrial chokepoints with military with the military. Bridges Right. In a nonmilitary operation. You do that with trading blocks, trade trading, tariff barriers and non-tariff trade barriers right through the the the Wall Street. Your ruling class, your power of the elites if you're the ruling elites if your C right mills right right they they interact. Well the Dulles brothers were in Sullivan Cromwell and Admiral Harriman was with the Wall Street law firms, too. And then they go into government and then they you know, then they control different branches of government depending on what the situation is. So in their case, they took the European Coal and Steel Union and they turned it into the EU because they need a way to integrate European Union to stop the ethnic rivalries and move it east because they have to for the for the Wall Street actors, you know, the unelected power really right. To control things. Well, in the United States it was done because we went from the Articles of Confederation to the U.S. Constitution and created a federal government. Right. So now they needed to or after World War Two, they needed to replicate that same thing. So they created the EU. All right. So then they replicated the agencies. So then if they needed to control back then it was just military intelligence. You didn't have an intelligence community until after World War Two or during World War Two. Right. But it's it's the way that they control either the intelligence community or the executive branch agencies. Right. Or the military branches. So they had to replicate those areas, those three branches in Europe. So they took the European coal and steel industry, made it, turned it into the EU to become a federal government so they can form a trading bloc to start cutting Russia off from economic access. Wow. Now, the alternative would have been that once I started talking to all along, okay, I wasn't the only one talking about it. I mean, I read it from other people. I had a class years ago and, you know, decades ago and pursued Ski's intermarium plan to unite Poland and Ukraine. And that's been talked about with the with the Three Seas Association, Greece's alliance in the past 1015 years of how to get the Baltics, Poland and Ukraine coordinated kind of like the old Lithuanian or Polish empires. That way you have a buffer zone from the Baltic to the Black Sea to the Adriatic Sea between Russia and the West. That was that was an idea that floated by moving NATO's eastward all the way to the border. They completed that plan before the Three Seas initiative could be put into effect. Right? So, yeah, the purpose is they had people put forth a plan that would have had a peaceful buffer zone between Russia and the West. And the neo cons moved the EU eastwards. The EU has Office of Security Cooperation, Europe, all writers in them. So once you move the name to East, it forbids trade to the east and only makes it so they can trade west while they're trying to block. Russia only has three ports, so they're trying to block St Petersburg. Right. Rostov on Don. And then the other one is Vladivostok, all the way on the other side of Eurasia. So then they're then they're trying to then they move Naito to Romania because you're trying to control and Bulgaria because you're trying to control the Danube River Valley riverine chokepoint. And then you have the two invasion points for, for Russia is to polish planes north of the Carpathians. So you're trying to control from the Baltics, whereas is going to be, you know, a maritime choke point across the plains. So you're a terrestrial choke point to the Caspian Mountains and then South the Carpathians is to Bessarabia and playing in Romania between the Carpathians and the Black Sea. So when you're talking about maritime riverine and terrestrial choke points, that's what I'm talking about. When you're talking about the Danube River Valley, it's it cuts in between the Carpathian Mountains. So they where they move 101st Airborne or it must have been about a year and a half ago. They moved them to Romania and Bulgaria. So you're trying to control the riverine choke point?

Stuart Turley [00:39:27] Well, you know, we're coming up on the end of the hour, our time today, George. And we've got about 900 more things to do. But I think the key for this story is the fact that we have the de-industrialization of countries has been a plan by the neo cons. And fortunately, our new president, President Trump, is, I think, gearing up very nicely to. World War three, but yet he's got a major issue of not having the correct knowledge.

George McMillan [00:40:05] Right. The yeah, the big deal here is that that that big blitzkrieg by by agents and the other Sunni violent extremist organizations operating in Syria. Yeah. It's funded by our by different entities in Turkey. You try to run that pipeline.

Stuart Turley [00:40:25] So and people can get a hold of you on LinkedIn because if if I was an oil company, I would be hiring you and I'm in a flash if I was doing well. Yeah. I am an oil company. But if you if we also are looking at education from the war colleges or the universities and want to know how in the world are we going to teach the next generation, you need to get a hold of you.

George McMillan [00:40:50] Well, yeah. And that's the we're going to go over that when we go into the other slide sex because it's really if if General Wesley Clark does not know how this works, he's not the only one that doesn't know how this works. Right. They they hold they withhold how the geo the global geoeconomic development theories are interrelated with the geopolitical theory and then the military targeting packages. That's the part they teach in a separate books. They don't teach it as a singular, as a singular model. And what I'm guessing is the Wall Street firms take their Ph.D. economists and their quant chops, and then they send them to the Yale geostrategic theories. So they get the history of U.S. foreign policy is seapower versus land power strategies. But then they don't teach the integrated models, the integrated models, rather outside of their quant chops. That's what I'm thinking. And then the decision makers, you know, the top one percenters, I guess talking about the top point, 001 percenters at that point. Right. Then they're funding. Well, they're interacting with the different government and the different think tanks, but they're only telling the politicians what the rhetoric is. Russia is attacking for no reason. They're going to attack any day now. We need to move. And then they're the underlying reasons they're not foreclosing.

Stuart Turley [00:42:12] That's right. And there is a reason that Russia has done quite well. Is Putin. You may love him. You may hate him, but he has Russia first. And so he is doing good things for Russia. I'd love to visit with him like Tucker. I think that'd be a lot of fun.

George McMillan [00:42:27] Yeah. Just to close this thing out, if. Yeah. Well, I used to have long conversations with with Thomas Schelling. I know him from, you know, from game theory conferences. He was always, you know, talking about rational actor. And he used the big bad nuclear triad theory guy and that's why he got his Nobel for in economics. But we are it's you're talking about what rational actors are. If people are just told well you know British nap is going to you Obama's any second now you know that's what people are going to believe. But if people if you actually start going through the different mad theories, you understand the game theoretic aspect of it. Well, it's the same thing here. If you start to understand a sea power versus land power strategies, then it's like, what Russia or Putin is doing, what she's doing, what Iran is doing. It's not crazy. It's not only highly logical, it's highly predictable.

Stuart Turley [00:43:19] Exactly. Yeah. And that's where I think this discussion in the right hands with our a new administration could make a huge difference of knowing ahead of time what's going to happen.

George McMillan [00:43:33] Correct. Your next time and and go over the people that obviously don't know. Fox News anchors.

Stuart Turley [00:43:40] There you go. Have a funtastic Day.