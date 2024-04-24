Philippine Government Awards Contract for the Development of 8 New Microgrids
A CONSORTIUM OF THREE COMPANIES WILL BUILD THE HYBRID MICROGRIDS IN THREE OFF-GRID AREAS OF THE COUNTRY.
Nearly 4 million Filipino households are either unserved or underserved by the nation’s power grid. However, the country has just taken a big step in achieving its goal of fully electrifying those homes.
After concluding its first round of a competitive selection process, the Philippine Department of Energy (DOE) recently named the Maharlika Consortium a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.