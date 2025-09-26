Peak Permian? The U.S. Oil Boom Isn’t Over — Trisha Curtis Exposes the Truth

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stu Turley dives deep with Trisha Curtis, CEO of PetroNerds, in a no-holds-barred conversation on the myths of peak Permian, U.S. shale resilience, OPEC’s bluff, China’s global energy influence, rising electricity costs, the EU’s energy collapse, and the urgent need for pragmatic U.S. energy policy. From oilfield boots-on-the-ground insights to the geopolitical chessboard, this is a masterclass in energy dominance, national security, and market realities. Don’t miss it.
I had an absolute blast visiting with Trisha, and she is truly a national treasure. Very much likeis to nuclear, Trisha is to oil and gas. I really appreciate her taking the time to stop by the podcast.
I also think that this week’s President Trump speech will be a huge topic over the next few weeks, as it will highlight the bifurcation in global markets. Those following economic freedom and using energy that can pay for itself without subsidies, or those following Net Zero and fiscal collapse. As for me and my house, we will continue to evaluate oil and gas deals that make sense for investments and watch for new and emerging technologies that will reduce emissions while improving human lives. There is a balance that needs to be achieved, and we must deliver the lowest kWh to everyone on the planet with the least impact on the environment, all while doing so without subsidies.
Topics Covered:
Is the Permian peaking or just getting started?
Why U.S. oil & gas output keeps defying forecasts
OPEC’s spare capacity myth and Saudi strategy
How China weaponizes energy and manufacturing
The U.S. refining edge (and why it’s at risk)
Colorado, California, and the cost of bad energy policy
Europe’s energy collapse & reindustrialization threats
Why power generation = national security
The truth about LNG, coal, and blackout risks
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:07 - Topics: Peak Oil & OPEC
01:50 - Peak Permian? Not Yet
05:47 - Permian Gas & Decline Curves
07:02 - U.S. Refining & Exports
09:43 - Alaska, Gulf, California
12:04 - China’s Global Energy Push
15:43 - OPEC Capacity Reality Check
20:11 - Saudi Break-Even & Output
24:06 - CO Energy Policy Fails
27:53 - Utilities & Electricity Costs
31:16 - Net Zero vs. Reality
35:51 - France & EU Energy Collapse
39:07 - Nuclear, LNG & China Risk
42:13 - Blackouts & Coal Comeback
44:29 - Gillette Coal Power Tour
47:19 - Pipelines & NY Policy
50:14 - Iran, Hamas, Middle East Risk
51:58 - Dark Tankers & Sanctions
55:21 - Russia’s Oil Gameplan
01:01:40 - Ukraine Ceasefire Risks
01:03:36 - Exxon, Ruble & Russia Tax
01:05:28 - U.S. Energy Dominance
01:07:13 - Connect with Trisha Curtis
Connect with Trisha on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/trisha-curtis-petronerds/
Or her website: https://petronerds.com/
Trisia, again, thank you for your leadership and time; I look forward to more discussions. - Stu.