Peak Permian? The U.S. Oil Boom Isn’t Over — Trisha Curtis Exposes the Truth

In this episode of Energy Newsbeat – Conversations in Energy, Stu Turley dives deep with Trisha Curtis, CEO of PetroNerds, in a no-holds-barred conversation on the myths of peak Permian, U.S. shale resilience, OPEC’s bluff, China’s global energy influence, rising electricity costs, the EU’s energy collapse, and the urgent need for pragmatic U.S. energy policy. From oilfield boots-on-the-ground insights to the geopolitical chessboard, this is a masterclass in energy dominance, national security, and market realities. Don’t miss it.

I had an absolute blast visiting with Trisha, and she is truly a national treasure. Very much like

is to nuclear, Trisha is to oil and gas. I really appreciate her taking the time to stop by the podcast.

I also think that this week’s President Trump speech will be a huge topic over the next few weeks, as it will highlight the bifurcation in global markets. Those following economic freedom and using energy that can pay for itself without subsidies, or those following Net Zero and fiscal collapse. As for me and my house, we will continue to evaluate oil and gas deals that make sense for investments and watch for new and emerging technologies that will reduce emissions while improving human lives. There is a balance that needs to be achieved, and we must deliver the lowest kWh to everyone on the planet with the least impact on the environment, all while doing so without subsidies.

Topics Covered:

Is the Permian peaking or just getting started?

Why U.S. oil & gas output keeps defying forecasts

OPEC’s spare capacity myth and Saudi strategy

How China weaponizes energy and manufacturing

The U.S. refining edge (and why it’s at risk)

Colorado, California, and the cost of bad energy policy

Europe’s energy collapse & reindustrialization threats

Why power generation = national security

The truth about LNG, coal, and blackout risks

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:07 - Topics: Peak Oil & OPEC

01:50 - Peak Permian? Not Yet

05:47 - Permian Gas & Decline Curves

07:02 - U.S. Refining & Exports

09:43 - Alaska, Gulf, California

12:04 - China’s Global Energy Push

15:43 - OPEC Capacity Reality Check

20:11 - Saudi Break-Even & Output

24:06 - CO Energy Policy Fails

27:53 - Utilities & Electricity Costs

31:16 - Net Zero vs. Reality

35:51 - France & EU Energy Collapse

39:07 - Nuclear, LNG & China Risk

42:13 - Blackouts & Coal Comeback

44:29 - Gillette Coal Power Tour

47:19 - Pipelines & NY Policy

50:14 - Iran, Hamas, Middle East Risk

51:58 - Dark Tankers & Sanctions

55:21 - Russia’s Oil Gameplan

01:01:40 - Ukraine Ceasefire Risks

01:03:36 - Exxon, Ruble & Russia Tax

01:05:28 - U.S. Energy Dominance

01:07:13 - Connect with Trisha Curtis

Connect with Trisha on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/trisha-curtis-petronerds/

Or her website: https://petronerds.com/

Trisia, again, thank you for your leadership and time; I look forward to more discussions. - Stu.