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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
8h

This is the intimate avoid annihilation stall. You can’t believe a word the Iranians say, or even agree to in writing. Behavior is what counts. If there are any missiles, mines, or other attempts to collect money for use of the strait; the action shoujd be swift, massive, totally devastating. Targets should include all military sites and government buildings. Let them operate their electric generation and water/sewer plants - that’s it. Where is the identification of who is executing the agreement?

Time for extreme readiness - my guess is they cant keep their finger off the trigger.

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1 reply by Stu Turley
Steve Jarosz's avatar
Steve Jarosz
8h

Not happening yet. No verified text on the mou. Israel has to leave Lebanon. I doubt that will happen. It could though. But not for good. I think it’s succeeding with what looks like fractures between Iranian power factions, the Ayatollah will probably need to reign things in, whichever way he decides

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