Overreliance on Renewables Leaves Americans Out in the Cold, and Paying More for Electricity

This series of storms highlights the need to rethink how electricity is priced for consumers in the United States. Wind and solar receive subsidies, have no end-of-life funds, and incur no grid-resilience costs when they can’t generate. The current pricing model also does not include grid resiliency costs and the additional maintenance required for natural gas turbines to spin up and down during wind and solar generation. The additional maintenance costs are just passed on to consumers, who don’t realize they are caused by wind and solar installations.

The main topics discussed in this Energy News Beat Stand Up are:

1. The impact of recent winter storms on the U.S. energy grid and the performance issues with renewable energy sources like wind and solar during peak demand periods. The speaker argues that wind, solar, and storage need to be repriced to account for the additional costs they impose on the grid.

2. The launch of “Project Vault” by the Trump administration to establish a strategic critical minerals reserve and reduce U.S. dependence on foreign suppliers, especially China. The speaker highlights several companies that are expected to benefit from this initiative.

3. Siemens Energy’s $1 billion investment to expand manufacturing of grid equipment in the U.S., creating 1,500 new jobs. The speaker praises the “approachability” of the Trump administration and the Department of Energy, which he says has made it easier for companies like Siemens to invest in Republican-led states.

4. The decline in OPEC oil production in January 2026, largely due to political turmoil in Venezuela. The speaker discusses the complexities of the global oil market, noting that “not all oil is created equal” and that OPEC is taking a cautious approach to production quotas and cuts.

5. India’s continued imports of Russian oil, despite pressure from the U.S. to reduce reliance on Russian energy. The speaker argues that he does not fault India for buying cheap Russian oil, but criticizes California for importing Russian oil-derived jet fuel, which he sees as a national security risk.

6. The need for more truthful and fact-based reporting on energy issues by the mainstream media, which the speaker believes is often biased in favor of renewable energy.

1.Overreliance on Renewables Leaves Americans Out in the Cold, and Paying More for Electricity

As winter storms continue to batter the United States, the vulnerabilities of an energy grid increasingly dependent on intermittent renewables like wind and solar are becoming painfully clear. Recent cold blasts have not only tested the limits of power demand but have also highlighted how policies favoring renewables are driving up costs for consumers while compromising reliability.

With Arctic weather triggering record natural gas withdrawals and forcing traditional power sources to pick up the slack, it’s time to rethink how we price wind, solar, and storage to ensure grid resiliency. Drawing from the latest data and assessments, this article explores the real-world impacts of this imbalance and calls for a rebalanced approach that prioritizes affordability and stability.

The Winter Storm Reality Check: Renewables Falter When Needed Most

Winter Storm Fern, which swept across the U.S. in January 2026, exposed the shortcomings of renewables during extreme cold. In regions like the Midwest (MISO) and Texas (ERCOT), wind generation operated at just 7-16% of its potential output during peak demand periods, while solar managed only 25%.

This underperformance left significant supply gaps, forcing coal plants to ramp up production by a staggering 31% compared to the previous week to keep the lights on.

2.Trump’s Project Vault Gives US Critical Minerals a Boost

Will Critical Minerals Be Processed in the United States?

A key pillar of Project Vault is its emphasis on domestic production and processing. The initiative is explicitly designed to “support U.S. production and processing of critical raw materials,” helping to build out American capabilities in refining and manufacturing.

This means that while some minerals may initially be sourced from allied countries, the program prioritizes diverting supply chains away from adversaries and investing in U.S.-based facilities.

Processing these minerals domestically is crucial, as China currently controls about 80-90% of global rare earth processing.

Project Vault’s structure encourages the development of U.S. refineries and processing plants, potentially creating jobs and enhancing economic security. For example, it aligns with ongoing efforts to expand facilities in states like Texas, Nevada, and Montana, where new mining and processing projects are underway.

americanpacificmining.com

Over time, this could lead to a more self-reliant U.S. minerals ecosystem, reducing the environmental and geopolitical costs of overseas dependence.

Investment Opportunities: Companies Poised to Benefit

The announcement of Project Vault has already sparked investor interest, with shares of several U.S.-based critical mineral companies surging in response.

This initiative not only provides a stable demand signal for domestic producers but also unlocks venture capital and private investment in the sector.

Here are some key players that investors might watch:

Participating original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Boeing, GE Vernova, Western Digital, Clarios, General Motors, Stellantis, and Google are committing capital and could drive demand for these suppliers.

3.Siemens Energy Commits $1 Billion to Ramp Up Manufacturing in US, Impacting Grid Equipment

Christian Boruch, the CEO of Siemens Energy, said: “We see an unprecedented growth as never before. I said it before, I like also the approachability of the Trump administration.” This suggests he sees the current business environment in the US as very favorable.

He also stated: “It will require electricity and this is where we’re trying to help and trying to invest in the country and invest in workforce and training and education and that is thrilling. A billion dollars.” This highlights the significant investment Siemens Energy is making in the US.

When asked if Siemens is investing in Republican states to please Republican senators close to President Trump, Boruch responded: “No, that’s what I’m saying. It’s really a pragmatic way in terms of getting things done and this is what the industry needs.” This indicates their investment decisions are based on business needs rather than political considerations.

4.OPEC Output Fell Last Month Due to Venezuela Turmoil

The Bigger Picture: Lagging Exploration and Impending Supply Crunch

While OPEC’s immediate focus is on stabilizing output, a deeper issue looms: chronic underinvestment in new oil discoveries. Global conventional discovered volumes have plummeted from over 20 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per year in the early 2010s to just 5.5 billion boe annually from 2023 through September 2025.

Exploration expenditures have hovered between $50 billion and $60 billion yearly, far below the 2013 peak of $115 billion.

Upstream capital expenditure is projected at around $570 billion for 2025, but nearly 90% of this—about $500 billion—is allocated to offsetting natural declines in existing fields rather than expanding supply.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that $540 billion annually is needed just to maintain current production levels through 2050, yet current investments fall short.

Alarmingly, 90% of global oil and gas production comes from post-peak fields with steep decline rates—5.6% annually for oil and 6.8% for gas.

Without ramped-up exploration, oil output could drop by 8% per year (over 5.5 million bpd), potentially halving global production by 2035.

Discoveries are increasingly concentrated in hotspots like Guyana and Brazil, while unconventional fields (e.g., shale) decline rapidly—up to 35% in the first year.

To offset losses, the world needs an additional 45 million bpd of new oil and 2,000 billion cubic meters of new gas from conventional fields by 2050.

5.Oil Rises Amid Conflicting Reports on Iran

Current Outlook for Oil Prices

As of February 4, 2026, oil prices are experiencing upward momentum, with WTI up more than 3.5% in recent sessions amid reports of stalled U.S.-Iran talks.

I cover this on the podcast, and they are wrong.

Brent has similarly advanced, trading above $67-69, fueled by a perceived “war premium” of around $3-4 per barrel due to U.S. threats of military action.

However, analysts anticipate this premium could fade if diplomacy prevails, leading to a downward trajectory for averages in 2026.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts Brent to average $56 per barrel in 2026, a 19% decline from 2025 levels, with WTI at $52.

This bearish view stems from expected global supply growth outpacing demand, resulting in inventory builds. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects demand growth at 0.93 million bpd, while supply could rise by 2.5 million bpd if OPEC+ maintains current policies.

Reuters polls echo this, predicting Brent at $61.27 and WTI at $58.15, though these were pre-U.S. strikes on Venezuela and recent OPEC meetings.

6.India Is Expected To Only Slowly Reduce Its Import Of Russian Oil

ENB Pub Note: This is from Andrew Korybko’s Substack and has some interesting points.

The US might be disappointed, but India’s oil imports have always been driven by market conditions, and neither American nor Venezuelan oil is likely to replace Russian oil at scale anytime soon. The most scandalous part of the Indo-US trade deal was Trump’s claim that “[Modi] agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.” Modi confirmed that a deal had indeed been reached, but he didn’t confirm the details, while his Trade Minister only reaffirmed India’s long-standing policy that it’ll continue diversifying its suppliers. Its large-scale import of Russian oil was always driven by market conditions, however, never ideology. The basis for the US’ now-rescinded punitive tariffs of 25%, which was that these purchases fuel Russia’s war machine, was therefore misleading since that was never India’s intent. Nevertheless, the US obviously wants India to reduce India’s import of Russian oil in order to deprive the Kremlin of foreign budgetary revenue that helps stabilize the ruble and fund the special operation, ergo Trump’s claim. That’s easier said than done, assuming of course that India agreed to this demand, for several reasons. Bloomberg reported that “Daily flows were still around 1.2 million barrels in January, according to data from Kpler. Top executives from India’s state and private refiners previously said that they expect these volumes to drop below 1 million barrels a day — a level that was seen as achievable for India and acceptable to the US.” Accordingly, while the potentially reduced 200,000 barrels of oil a day from Russia could hypothetically be replaced by the US and/or Venezuela, they’d struggle to replace the whole total.

7.When will the Mainstream Media Report the Truth on Energy? Nick Deluliis Stops By to Talk about the Truth In Energy

Here is the video incase you missed it:

Sources: theenergynewsbeat.substack.com, nationalreview.com, Grok, electrek.co, eia.gov

