Opinion: California’s pension funds are wrecking the planet and losing billions. It’s quite a trick
I remember, more than a decade ago, sitting down with a financial executive from the Church of England in a plush London office. The organization I co-founded, 350.org, had just launched its fossil fuel divestment campaign, and we were encouraging the Anglicans to join in, on the grounds that Exxon et al were helping to run Genesis in reverse. He looked…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.