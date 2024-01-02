OPEC’s Influence on Oil Prices To Remain Significant In 2024
Fears of lower demand and rising non-OPEC supply threatens OPEC+ cuts.
U.S. oil producers took everyone by surprise this year by adding 1 million barrels in daily output.
OPEC’s share in the global total may have fallen because of the cuts, but it is still pretty solid at 27% of the total.
At their latest meeting in early December, the Organization of Petr…
