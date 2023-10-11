OPEC Warns Net Zero Push Endangers Global Energy Security
OPEC general secretary Haitham al-Ghais criticizes calls to halt investments in new oil projects, labeling it an “extremely risky narrative.”
Amid contrasting views with the IEA, OPEC’s latest oil outlook expects global oil demand to rise until 2045, reaching 116m barrels per day.
With an anticipated decline in global output by the early 2030s, OPEC predi…
