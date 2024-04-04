OPEC+ Short Squeeze

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley cover several top headlines. They discuss Pete Buttigieg's rejection of critics of the EV future, noting the rise of electric vehicles in the automotive sector. The hosts also analyze the competition between big oil and big tech, with oil outpacing tech in recent market trends. They delve into OPEC's call for members to compensate for overproduction and speculate on the challenges the Federal Reserve may face in controlling inflation. Additionally, they highlight the establishment of a new Association for Maritime Nuclear Energy, emphasizing the potential of nuclear energy in maritime applications. In finance, they note a slight increase in oil prices and discuss crude oil inventory numbers, observing a build-up in reserves. They wrap up by previewing upcoming podcast episodes and sign off for the weekend, promising a weekly recap on Saturday and a return to the podcast on Monday.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:36 - Buttigieg rejects critics of EV future: Like people in 2000s saying we could have landlines forever

04:38 - Big Oil Is Beating Big Tech as Eyes Turn to Crucial OPEC Meeting

07:31 - OPEC+ Committee Calls on Members to Compensate for Overproduction

09:51 - Steve Cohen says the Fed may have a hard time getting inflation down to its goal

13:03 - New association for maritime nuclear created

15:49 - Markets Update

17:55 - Outro

Please see the links below or articles that we discuss in the podcast.

