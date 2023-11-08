OPEC+ remains positive on global oil demand before evaluating production cuts
(Bloomberg) – OPEC+ still has a positive outlook for growth in oil demand, despite the headwinds faced by the global economy, as it prepares for its next ministerial meeting. “The economy, despite the challenges, is still doing quite well,” OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais said at the Argus European Crude Conference in London on Tuesday.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.