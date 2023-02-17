OPEC Raises 2023 Oil Demand Growth View, Points to Tighter Market
Summary
Rise in global demand growth forecast is OPEC’s first in months
Sees higher Chinese demand growth, ups global econ growth view
Raises forecast of 2023 Russian output drop by 50,000 bpd
Says Fed most likely to manage soft landing for U.S. economy
LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) – OPEC has raised its 2023 global oil demand growth forecast in its first upward …
