OPEC Production Falls While U.S. Oil Output Hits New High
OPEC MOMR: OPEC’s crude production fell in November for the first time in months.
OPEC: U.S. oil output continued to reach new highs.
Venezuela and Libya, which are exempted from the OPEC+ deal, saw their crude oil production rise month-on-month, as did Kuwait.
OPEC’s crude oil production fell in November for the first time in months, while U.S. oil output…
