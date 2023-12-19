OPEC+ Enters 2024 With `Wait and Hope’ as Its Strategy
Any weakness in oil demand or increase in supply — or both — could push the market into a surplus next year.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman is apparently keen on Alexandre Dumas, often calling foes – Wall Street oil analysts and journalists alike – “musketeers.” I’m also a fan of the French novelist; but rather than D’Artagnan, I prefe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.