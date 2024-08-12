OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Growth Estimates as China’s Economy Struggles
OPEC cuts its 2024 oil demand growth forecast by 135,000 bpd due to weaker Chinese demand.
The cartel also lowered its 2025 oil demand growth estimate.
OPEC acknowledges uncertainties in the global economy, impacting oil demand outlook.
Underwhelming data so far this year and expectations of softening Chinese demand growth prompted OPEC to cut its forecast…
