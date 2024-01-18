OPEC Chief Says Oil Demand Will Defy Predictions of a Peak
OPEC’s top official said forecasts that oil demand is heading toward a peak will prove just as misguided as earlier predictions that supply was reaching its zenith.
“Ultimately, peak oil supply has never come to pass, and predictions of peak oil demand are following a similar trend,” Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said in a statement on the group’s w…
