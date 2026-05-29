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"Anything less than the Venezuelan Style Controls on Kharg Island and Iranian oil and gas exports will mean the IRGC lives to terrorize the world and becomes emboldened."

This can't be done, if the US attempts to invade Iran blows up oil infrastructure in the region which would take decades to repair.

Trump made the greatest strategic blunder in US history, and there's nothing he can do to get out now, he's made Iran one of the most powerful countries on earth now.

I like your report, but there's no viable strategic means to achieve this outcome

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