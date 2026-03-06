Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
8h

This could get very messy before it potentially gets much better. Key is potentially, nothing goes as planned in a big military operation like this. As you like to say Buckle Up and Keep your head on a swivel!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Stu Turley and others
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
4h

What intetesting times we are in! Pay attention and be ready for surprises and curve balls. Tye stakes are high and not all players are honest, moral, trustworthy!!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sandstone Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture