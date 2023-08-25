Oil Prices Set For A Second Consecutive Weekly Drop
Oil prices moved higher early on Friday, with Brent trading at $83.88 and WTI rising to $79.58.
Despite the small increase, both WTI and Brent are on course for another weekly decline as supply concerns eased and the U.S. dollar strengthened.
Markets will be focused on today’s speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which will set the course for U.S. monetary …
