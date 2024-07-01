Oil prices rise 2% on summer demand hopes, supply worries
July 1 (Reuters) – Oil prices climbed about 2% on Monday on hopes of rising demand during the Northern Hemisphere’s peak summer driving season and worries that OPEC+ production cuts could result in supply deficits later in the year.
On its first day as the front-month contract, Brent futures for September delivery were up $1.25, or 1.5%, from where that …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.