Oil prices fall as economic headwinds offset worries about Red Sea
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped during the first session of 2024, with economic headwinds from interest rate jitters unraveling gains from worries that tensions in the Red Sea could disrupt supplies.
Source; Reuters
Brent crude was down 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $76.42 a barrel at 12:01 p.m. ET (17:01 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.