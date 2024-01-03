Yahoo Finance

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped during the first session of 2024, with economic headwinds from interest rate jitters unraveling gains from worries that tensions in the Red Sea could disrupt supplies.

Brent crude was down 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $76.42 a barrel at 12:01 p.m. ET (17:01 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude…