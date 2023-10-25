CNBC

Oil prices fell on Tuesday for the third straight session, after a flurry of slow economic data from Germany, the euro zone and Britain that weighed on the outlook for energy demand. Brent crude futures were down $1.76, or 2%, at $88.07 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $1.91, or 2.2%, at $83.58 a barrel.

Source: CNBC

