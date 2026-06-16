Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
13h

Crude price drops on a news report - any doubts the market has been manipulated by hype?

The physical crude trades have not matched up to the hyped paper trades.

Now the USA can quit shipping oil for political points and make better trades and quit depleting our SPR!!

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2 replies by Stu Turley and others
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
10h

You mention your sources in all your articles. You got more credibility than Wapo or NYT at this stage.

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1 reply by Stu Turley
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